Russian OnlyFans Accounts Deleted in Wake of Ukraine Invasion

OnlyFans content creators in Russia are having their accounts deleted or blocked amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.

It is currently unclear as to whether this change is politically motivated or a result of sanctions imposed globally on Russia, as per The Daily Beast. A user commented on the change, stating: "I have taken part in several protests since I moved to Moscow when I was 18. We are not Putin! All my prayers for peace and the Ukraine people." Another said that she "[would] not be able to live" without money from subscribers.

The company responded in a statement to The Daily Beast, claiming that "any available balances will remain secure and pending until they may be withdrawn again." "While creators are not responsible for the recent attacks on Ukraine, due to worldwide financial restrictions we have very limited methods to pay Creator accounts linked to Russia and Belarus," the platform added.

Most recently, SWIFT -- a platform that handles financial transactions and payments between banks worldwide -- was blocked in Russia. According to BBC, banks in the country will now "have to deal directly with one another, adding delays and extra costs, and ultimately cutting off revenues for the Russian government."