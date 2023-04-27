Russian oil sanctions appear to be working - crude still flows even as Moscow's pulling in less money. But there's more to it than that.

Hey there market people. Phil Rosen here.

I spent much of yesterday parsing through pages of data on where Russian oil is heading and how much buyers are paying for barrels.

The clearest takeaway is that the West's sanctions do in fact seem to be taking a toll as intended — Moscow's export revenues are down, but plenty of oil remains available as far as global supplies.

Today we're unpacking two less obvious observations about Russian oil.

Oil tanker

Suriyapong Thongsawang

1. Yes, sanctions have crushed Moscow's war chest to start the year. The West's price caps in particular have struck the country's oil export revenue, which plunged 29% — $15.6 billion — in the first quarter, a new study from the Kyiv School of Economics found.

That said, researchers pointed out that most of the Western companies still facilitating Russian oil shipments don't actually abide by the $60-a-barrel price cap that the EU and G-7 imposed.

Ninety-five percent of the oil sold out of Russia's Pacific port of Kozmino, the KSE study showed, involved Western-owned or -insured ships, and essentially all transactions were made at rates above the price cap.

The data points to "potentially considerable price cap violations," the researchers said, noting that most of the buyers in question were from the UAE, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The takeaway here, then, is that the sanctions are working despite widespread infractions.

Now, the second under-the-radar detail comes from several spreadsheets I received from Argus Media, a commodities tracking and analytics firm.

Ships carrying Russian oil, according to Argus, indeed make a premium for doing what they do, but that premium has shrunk over the last month.

Freight rates for Russia's flagship Urals crude have declined across the board, even as supply remains high.

In effect, the "sanctions premium" isn't what it was a month ago.

The margins have narrowed by about $0.50 month-on-month leading up to last week, and demand for tankers has stagnated, Alex Younevitch, Argus' Head of Freight, told me via email.

"Rates are likely to remain under pressure throughout April and into May as chartering is muted and looming OPEC+ cuts keep nibbling at shipowners' confidence," he said.

The takeaway here seems to be, then, there's still a bonus to be made in the business of handling sanctioned oil, but it doesn't pay what it used to.

In other news:

Wall Street

Traders react to the Supreme Court's decision at the post that trades WellPoint on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 28, 2012.REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

2. US stock futures rise early Thursday, ahead of the release of key economic data, including the initial reading of US gross domestic product and weekly jobless claims. Here are the latest market moves.

3. On the docket: Amazon, Johnson & Johnson, and Samsung, all reporting.

4. Goldman Sachs broke down how to invest right now to profit this year. Specific sectors can still provide opportunities even as uncertainty and the banking turmoil weigh on economic growth. Find out how.

5. The dollar just fell behind the yuan for the first time in Chinese cross-border transactions. The greenback's use in those payments stood at 47%, while the yuan's increased to 48% last month. Beijing has been pursuing further use of the yuan to avoid currency mismatches in trade.

6. The 1-month Treasury yield extended its recent volatility as House Republicans headed for a vote on the debt limit. The yield has seen dramatic swings as traders crowd into the shorter-duration paper. As one strategist put it, it's an "unusual condition for what should be the most boring security on the planet."

7. The Fed is about to end its interest rate hikes right as wage growth is set to weaken, according to Fundstrat. The research firm expects a 25-basis-point hike in May, then a pause after that as inflation drops. All the while, high-earning Americans are filing for unemployment benefits at the highest level since the pandemic.

8. Mike Dever has a 40-year track record of outperforming markets. And he does so by rejecting conventional wisdom. He shared four ways investors can mimic his approach for the current landscape.

9. JPMorgan strategists warned that stocks are set up for a bearish outcome. Investors are piling into the top names in the market at rates last seen in the 2000 and 2008 bubbles, the firm said: "The risk of recession is far from priced in."

Microsoft stock price, April 27, 2023

Markets Insider

10. Microsoft mentioned artificial intelligence 50 times in its earnings call and Wall Street is thrilled. Shares of the tech giant soared Wednesday after a strong quarterly report, and a handful of banks including JPMorgan and Bank of America raised their price target for the company.

Curated by Phil Rosen in New York. Feedback or tips? Tweet @philrosenn or email prosen@insider.com.

Edited by Jason Ma in Los Angeles and Hallam Bullock (@hallam_bullock) in London.

