Russian nationalist writer Prilepin wounded in car bombing - TASS

(Reuters) - A prominent Russian nationalist writer, Zakhar Prilepin, was wounded in a car bombing in the region of Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday, state news agency TASS said, in an attack that Russia immediately blamed on Ukraine and the West.

TASS quoted a source in the emergency services as saying the writer's car was blown up. "He survived, but was wounded and is conscious," the source was quoted as saying.

No further details were immediately available.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram: "The fact has come true: Washington and NATO fed another international terrorist cell - the Kyiv regime."

She said it was the "direct responsibility of the U.S. and Britain", but provided no evidence to support the accusation.

"We pray for Zakhar," she said.

Two leading pro-war Russian propagandists have been killed in bombings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

Darya Dugina, the daughter of a nationalist ideologue, died in a car bombing near Moscow in August, while military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe last month.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Peter Graff and Frances Kerry)