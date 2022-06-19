Russian morale ‘remains troubled’ and many are ‘confused’ over war in Ukraine, says UK

A woman stands outside the destroyed Community Art Centre in the city of Lysychansk (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian morale “remains especially troubled” within the army, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.

With the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continuing, the MoD said cases of military units “refusing orders” is continuing .

The ministry added that drivers of low morale have been “heavy casualties” and “continued poor logistics” across the Russian armed forces.

“Ukrainian forces have likely suffered desertions in recent weeks, however, Russian morale highly likely remains especially troubled.

“Cases of whole Russian units refusing orders and armed stand-offs between officers and their troops continue to occur,” the ministry said.

“Drivers for low Russian morale include perceived poor leadership, limited opportunity for rotation of units out of combat, very heavy casualties, combat stress, continued poor logistics, and problems with pay.

“Many Russian personnel of all ranks also likely remain confused about the war’s objectives.

“Morale problems in the Russian force are likely so significant that they are limiting Russia’s ability to achieve operational objectives.”

Despite invading the country close to four months ago, Russia has failed to secure its major military objectives. In recent weeks, fighting has intensified around the city of Severodonetsk.

Many Ukrainians have taken shelter in bunkers beneath the city’s Azot chemical plant, while the last bridge leading out of the city was destroyed during the week.

After visiting Ukraine on Friday, Boris Johnson warned the West cannot stop supporting the state in its war against Russia.

He did admit, however, the war will be prolonged as Russia resorts to a “campaign of attrition”.

“The UK and our friends must respond by ensuring that Ukraine has the strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail,” he said.

“Everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack.

“Our task is to enlist time on Ukraine’s side.”

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Mr Johnson added: “The worry that we have is that a bit of Ukraine fatigue is starting to set in around the world.

“It is important we show we are with them for the long haul and provide the strategic resilience that they need.”