Russian missiles hit hotel targeting aid workers and reporters

Russian forces have started targeting civilian buildings used by foreign workers in Ukraine in recent months - Zaporizhzhia City Council HANDOUT HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A Russian missile struck a hotel popular with journalists and aid workers in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring 16 others.

The Reikartz hotel was hit on Thursday evening at 7pm, an hour after a children’s camp hosted there closed for the evening.

It was reported that among the injured were four children.

“Only a miracle of timing saved the children from the Russian killers today,” Ukraine’s defence ministry said.

Russian forces have started targeting civilian buildings used by foreign workers in Ukraine in recent months.

Earlier this week, Ukraine accused Moscow of deliberately targeting rescue workers in a “double tap” missile strike on a hotel and restaurant in the Donetsk region town of Pokrovsk.

In June, the Ria Lounge, a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk, was reduced to a smouldering wreckage after it was hit by a Russian missile.

Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, said: “Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian shelling. A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile.”

Images of the hotel showed a huge crater in front of a heavily-damaged building with a number of burnt out cars.

The southern city lies about 25 miles from the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, and is generally considered a safe place to stay for foreign journalists and humanitarians.

It was the second strike on the city in two days.

Staff from the United Nations stayed at the Reikartz when they worked in Zaporizhzhia, its humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine told Reuters.

Denise Brown said: “I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia.

“I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia.”

The Russian authorities in occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region claimed the hotel was used by members of the “international legion” fighting on the side of Ukraine.

A medical and educational institution and two high-rise buildings were also damaged in the strike, Ukrainian outlet Nexta reported.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.