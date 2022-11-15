Russian missile reportedly kills 2 in Poland. Is NATO required to respond?

Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday, Nov. 15, hitting targets across the country, the Associated Press reported. Russian missiles also crossed into Poland, a NATO member country, where they killed two people, an unnamed senior U.S. intelligence official told the news service.

Polish government spokesman, Piotr Mueller, has not commented on this information. He did say on Twitter that the Polish Prime Minister called an urgent meeting with the Committee of the Council of Ministers for National Security and Defense Affairs.

The Russian Defense Ministry denied carrying out any missile strikes near the Polish border, according to Andrea Mitchell, a journalist for NBC News.

Is NATO required to respond to a Russian missile strike in Poland? Could this draw NATO into the war in Ukraine?

Has NATO responded? Has Poland responded?

Neither NATO nor Poland has commented on the Russian missile attack that, according to the Associated Press, killed two people in Poland.

The 30 NATO member countries — including the U.S. — have a collective defense agreement specified in the organization’s founding treaty.

What does Article 5 say about NATO’s collective defense?

According to NATO, the collective defense agreement in Article 5 of the organization’s founding treaty is the “heart” of the alliance. Article 5 says:

“The Parties agree that an armed attack against one or more of them in Europe or North America shall be considered an attack against them all and consequently they agree that, if such an armed attack occurs, each of them, in exercise of the right of individual or collective self-defence recognized by Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, will assist the Party or Parties so attacked by taking forthwith, individually and in concert with the other Parties, such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force, to restore and maintain the security of the North Atlantic area.

Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall immediately be reported to the Security Council. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.”

What counts as an armed attack on NATO?

According to Article 6 of NATO’s founding treaty, an “armed attack on one or more of the Parties” includes “an armed attack” on any territory controlled by member countries in Europe or any of the “forces, vessels, or aircraft of any” of the member countries.

