Russian missile hits residential building in Ukraine's Kharkiv -mayor

KYIV, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, the administrative capital of the Kharkiv region in Ukraine's northeast, with one of the missiles striking a residential building, the city's mayor said on Sunday.

"At this time, it known that there is a fire in one of the residential buildings and one injured person," Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram messaging platform.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Latest Stories

  • Several injured in string of fires during brutal cold spell

    Several people suffered burns, smoke inhalation and frostbite after at least six Saturday fires kept firefighters busy during extremely cold temperatures in Ottawa. Temperatures overnight plummeted to –31 C, with the wind making it feel more like –41. In the first of the fires, emergency services were called to an apartment building on the 400 block of Daly Avenue just after 2 a.m. to find flames reaching the fire escape, Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) said in a release. Firefighters checked the bui

  • Train derails, goes up in flames in Ohio, causes half of town to evacuate

    Local officials in East Palestine, Ohio, have ordered roughly 2,000 residents, about half the town's population, to evacuate their homes after a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire. A Norfolk Southern train traveling from Illinois to Pennsylvania derailed around 9 p.m. Friday, ignited, and prompted a response from over 50 fire departments across three states, according to East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway. In an interview with ABC News early Saturday morning, Conaway said residents living in a one-mile radius of the fire have been asked to evacuate or shelter in place voluntarily.

  • Nearby boat capsizes during Coast Guard training in Oregon. See the dramatic rescue

    “Talk about arriving in the nick of time!”

  • Chile wildfires spread amid heat wave as death toll rises

    Chile extended an emergency declaration to yet another region on Saturday as firefighters struggled to control dozens of raging wildfires that have claimed at least 22 lives amid a scorching heat wave that has broken records. The government declared a state of catastrophe in the La Araucanía region, which is south of Ñuble and Biobío, two central-southern regions where the emergency declaration had already been issued. At least 22 people have died in connection to the fires and 554 have been injured, including 16 in serious condition, according to Interior Minister Carolina Tohá.

  • China says balloon over U.S. is civilian vessel blown off course

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Friday an "airship" that is flying over the United States is for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes and voiced regret that it strayed into U.S. airspace. U.S. officials said on Thursday that a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, in what would be a brazen act just days ahead of a planned trip to Beijing by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. In a statement late on Friday, China's foreign ministry also said that it would continue to maintain communications with the United States to properly handle the unexpected situation.

  • At Least 13 Killed as Wildfires Rage in Chile

    Chile’s government declared a widened state of emergency amid wildfires that have killed at least 13 people on Friday, February 3, the country’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) said.11 of the 13 killed are from the municipality of Santa Juana, where about 13,000 inhabitants live, in the province of Concepcion, news outlets reported. A female volunteer firefighter was among those killed in Santa Juana.Footage released by the National Police of the Araucania Region showed vegetation burning near roadways that police said was filmed in Chile’s Araucania region. Police vehicles with water cannons are also seen aiding firefighting efforts.SENAPRED issued a Red Alert for the Araucania on Friday. At least three people have died and six people have been injured in the region.The fires have devastated more than 47,000 hectares across the regions of Nuble, Biobío, Maule and La Araucania, leaving 97 houses completely destroyed and 22 people injured, eight of them seriously, according to SENAPRED. Credit: National Police of the Araucania Region via Storyful

  • 8 dead migrants recovered off Italian island of Lampedusa

    MILAN (AP) — The bodies of eight migrants have been recovered by Italy's coast guard during an operation overnight that also rescued 42 survivors in the central Mediterranean off the island of Lampedusa, authorities said Friday. Another two people, a newborn and a man, fell into the sea during the crossing and were presumed dead, the coast guard said in a statement, citing survivor accounts. Survivors reported that the infant died of exposure and that the distraught mother threw the newborn into

  • 13 dead in Chile amid struggle to contain raging wildfires

    At least 13 people were reported dead as of Friday night as a result of the more than 150 wildfires burning across Chile that have destroyed homes and thousands of acres of forest while the South American country is in the midst of a scorching heat wave. Four of the deaths involved two separate vehicles in the Biobío region, around 560 kilometers (348 miles) south of the capital of Santiago. “In one case they were burned because they were hit by the fire,” Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said.

  • Nicola Bulley: Police believe missing dog walker fell into river as investigation focuses on 10-minute window

    Police investigating the disappearance of a mother-of-two say they believe she "sadly" fell into a river as they focus on a 10-minute window when she went missing a week ago.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Kim Kardashian Shows Off Underboob-Baring Valentine's Day Lingerie in New Pics

    In the words of Kylie Jenner: “Need.”

  • FedEx worker fired after racist rant at customer who turned out to be an influencer with 10 million followers

    Worker later makes her own TikTok video to apologise for ‘racist comment’

  • Doctor struck by car while biking before driver got out and stabbed him to death, police say

    Police have not yet found a connection between the doctor and his alleged attacker

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • Downtown Belleville protester injured after truck tries to drive through march

    About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.

  • A scene from 'Gossip Girl' has gone viral on TikTok as viewers notice Blake Lively wore pulled-down sweatpants under a skin-tight mini-dress

    A TikToker noticed that Blake Lively was wearing almost impossibly low-slung sweatpants beneath a body-con mini-dress.

  • Former Stable Girl Claims to Be the ‘Older’ Woman Who Took Prince Harry’s Virginity

    Nicholls/ReutersA mother of two and former stable girl at the British royal family’s retreat in Highgrove has come forward to say she is the “older” woman who Prince Harry described taking his virginity during an “inglorious episode” behind a pub in his recent memoir.“His description is accurate–the real shock when I saw what he’d written was how true it was. That’s what took me back the most. I’m not offended,” Sasha Walpole was quoted telling The Daily Mail of the encounter.“I don’t mind him s

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon could be a lot harder than it sounds, former Navy pilot says

    "It's very difficult with what we have, because what we have was not meant to shoot down balloons," a former naval aviator told Insider.

  • Brazil sinks rusting old aircraft carrier in the Atlantic

    Brazil sank a decommissioned aircraft carrier in the Atlantic Ocean off its northeast coast, the Brazilian Navy said, despite warnings from environmentalists that the rusting 1960s French-built ship would pollute the sea and the marine food chain. The 32,000-tonne carrier had been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there because it was an environmental hazard and the ship was towed back to Brazil. The carrier was scuttled in a "planned and controlled sinking" late on Friday, the Navy said in a statement, that would "avoid logistical, operational, environmental and economic losses to the Brazilian state," it said.