Russian missile crosses into NATO member Poland, killing two people, says US official

Liam James and Alastair Jamieson
·3 min read
(The Independent)
Russian missiles crossed into Nato member Poland, killing two people, a senior US intelligence official said on Tuesday in what could mark a serious escalation of the war in Ukraine.

The weapons hit a grain store in Przewodow, Lublin, near the border with Ukraine, according to local media reports.

Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of the country’s security and defence councils, a government spokesman said.

Pictures from the scene showed a huge crater in the ground. The Pentagon said it was looking into the reports but had no corroborating information.

Asked at a Pentagon press briefing about Article 5, the collective defence clause of the Nato treaty, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said: “I think it is incumbent on all of us to get the facts for we start speculating or jumping to conclusions.”

Latvia’s defence minister Artis Pabriks tweeted condolences “to our Polish brothers in arms.”

“Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed on NATO territory in Poland,” he wrote.

“Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime.”

It came as Moscow fired some 100 missiles on Ukraine, causing widespread power outages across the country, leaving the capital Kyiv without electricity and leaving at least one person dead.

The missiles hit several other cities including Lviv and Zhytomyr in the west, Kryvy Rih in the south and Kharkiv in the east. Several residential areas were reportedly hit. There were also claims the missiles had caused power cuts in neighbouring Moldova.

A Ukrainian air force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles, while President Volodymyr Zelensky put the number at 85 but warned more could follow.

He said: “I know that the strikes turned off energy in many places… We are working, we will restore everything, we will survive.”

The barrage came just days after Russian troops retreated from the key southern city of Kherson and followed a pattern in recent weeks of Moscow lashing out far from the front after battlefield losses.

In the capital Kyiv, flames funnelled out of a five-storey apartment block, one of two residential buildings the authorities said had been hit there. The mayor said one person was confirmed killed and half the capital left without power. Residents were urged to stay indoors.

“The danger has not passed,” said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of President Zelensky’s office, as the country’s grid operator Ukrenergo said emergency outages were being enforced in response to attacks.

Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak arrives at the National Security Bureau headquarters in Warsaw (EPA)
Polish defence minister Mariusz Blaszczak arrives at the National Security Bureau headquarters in Warsaw (EPA)

Other strikes or explosions were reported in cities ranging from Lviv and Zhytomyr in the west to Kryvy Rih in the south and Kharkiv in the east. Regional officials reported some of the attacks had knocked out electricity supplies.

The mayor of Lviv said power was down in the city and the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said critical infrastructure facilities had been damaged.

Hours earlier, the Ukrainian president had called on world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia to help bring an end to Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

