Russian miner Udokan Copper launches processing plant

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian miner Udokan Copper put processing equipment at its Mining and Metallurgical Plant at the Udokan copper deposit into operation, enabling it to produce copper concentrate, the company said on Monday.

The company began building its Udokan plant to mine and process copper ore in 2019. The plant will have the capacity to handle up to 15 million tonnes of ore per year, with an annual copper production of 150,000 tonnes.

With total resources of 26.7 million tonnes, Udokan is the largest copper deposit in Russia.

Established in 2008 to develop the Udokan deposit, Udokan Copper is a part of the diversified USM Group, with Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov being its main shareholder.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, writing by Dmitry Antonov)