Russian military chiefs face increasing criticism from subordinates, says UK

Vladimir Putin (via REUTERS)

Russia’s military leadership is facing increasing levels of criticism from subordinates due to disaffection over their handling of the war in Ukraine, the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

In its latest intelligence update, the MoD cited the sacking of Russia’s Maj Gen Ian Popov, who was dismissed after being scathing of the military leadership in a leaked video intended for his troops.

Mr Popov, who commanded the 58th Combined Arms army, which is fighting on the front in Ukraine near Zaporizhzhia, said the Russian defence ministry leadership was “hitting us from the rear, viciously beheading the army at the most difficult and intense moment”.

The MoD said Russia had routinely sacked commanders since the start of the invasion but that Popov’s removal was notable because “he was apparently dismissed for voicing concerns rather than for any alleged poor performance”.

The ministry tweeted: “Popov’s comments draw attention to serious disaffection many officers likely harbour towards the senior military leadership. The complaints largely echo those made by Wagner Group owner Yevgeny Prigozhin prior to his June 2023 mutiny.

“Direct criticism from subordinates is likely to become an increasing problem for defence minister Sergei Shoigu and chief of the general staff General Gerasimov.”

It follows reports that mercenary group Wagner - Russia’s frontline fighting force in Ukraine - is no longer involved in combat “in any significant way” following its mutiny, according to US officials.

With Vladimir Putin’s military inner circle in turmoil, the Russian President has also admitted that the group does not legally exist.

The Pentagon said that the 25,000-strong group of fighters, led by the feared warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, had now left the country.

Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, told a news briefing: “We do not see Wagner forces participating in any significant capacity in support of combat operations in Ukraine.”

President Putin said that Mr Prigozhin rejected an offer to his fighters to serve as a unit in Russia’s army.

He told Kommersant newspaper that many group commanders had backed the plan to be led by a senior Wagner figure during recent talks in Moscow.

He said Mr Prigozhin’s reply was: “The guys do not agree with this decision.”

When asked whether the group would be preserved, utin said: “There is no law on private military organisations. It just doesn’t exist.”

Mr Prigozhin launched a rebellion against Russia’s military leadership last month, but backed down after a deal was brokered by Putin’s ally, President Lukashenko of Belarus.

The head of the Wagner Group’s whereabouts are unknown, but yesterday an unverified image of him in his underwear emerged on Russian chat forums.