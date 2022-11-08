Russian marines blame ‘selfish’ generals for botched attack that killed hundreds of their men

A Ukrainian soldier of an artillery unit fires towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut - BULENT KILIC / AFP

Russian marines have written a letter lashing out at their commanders for forcing them into “another dubious attack” in which 300 people are said to have died.

The offensive outside the town of Pavlivka in the Donetsk region was actioned without proper planning and decimated a Pacific Fleet marines brigade, the Russian troops complained.

Russia’s defence ministry on Monday refuted the reports, insisting the bridge lost “no more than one per cent” of its personnel, which would be around 30 people.

Authorities in Primorye, Russia’s region on the Pacific, published three videos of soldiers who claimed to be fighting in the area in order to quell speculation that a brigade had been decimated.

“We only just got connected and saw that you worry about us: Yes, things are tough in Pavlivka,” a group of soldiers, their faces blurred, said.

“There have been losses, killed and injured but we keep pushing the enemy out.”

The video was published after several pro-Kremlin journalists ran a letter by members of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s 155th Brigade who admonished Primorye authorities after they were ordered into a disastrous offensive.

'All they want is to elevate themselves'

The marines lambasted their commanders for abandoning them and throwing the troops into “yet another dubious attack for the general to score more points with his bosses at the general staff”.

“As a result of an offensive that was ‘carefully’ planned by ‘great warriors’ we have lost about 300 men killed, injured and missing in the space of four days,” it said.

“This is our brigade alone... The district’s command is covering up the losses, fearing responsibility.”

The marines reportedly placed the blame squarely on the generals.

“They don’t care about anyone. All they want is to elevate themselves. They call people cannon fodder.”

Ukrainian soldiers fire a round on the frontline from a T80 tank that was captured from Russians - CLODAGH KILCOYNE /REUTERS

Governor Kozhemyako, who on Tuesday released videos of the alleged marines playing down the losses, earlier promised to get the complaints investigated by the military prosecutors even though he suggested the actual losses were “nowhere near as high as described in the letter”.

Story continues

The Ukrainian president on Monday reacted to the marines’ complaints and called on Russians to go further and protest “not from under your duvet but in the street, against those in Moscow”.

Russian losses in Ukraine have been mounting in recent days.

On Monday alone, more than 700 Russian troops were killed in action, mostly in areas around Bakhmut and Avdiivka, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Tuesday.

The estimates of the casualties are, however, difficult to verify.