Russian-linked Wagner mercenaries try to destabilise Italy with migrant influx

Libyan migrants - Yousef Murad/AP

Russia is trying to destabilise Italy by sending thousands of migrants across the Mediterranean Sea from areas in Libya controlled by its Wagner mercenaries, Italian intelligence has warned.

Nearly 39,000 migrants have reached Italy this year, compared to 27,771 in total in 2021, according to media reports, many of whom left from near Tobruk, a port city on Libya’s eastern Mediterranean coast that is controlled by Wagner and its Libyan allies.

“Libya is a cannon aimed at the electoral campaign. Immigration is perhaps the most powerful weapon for those who have an interest in destabilising and, therefore, in interfering with the September vote,” La Repubblica newspaper quoted an Italian intelligence agent as saying.

Wagner Group mercenaries - Conflict Intelligence Team

The Italian government headed by Mario Draghi collapsed this month and an election has been set for September 25.

One of the main parties involved in bringing the government down was The League, an anti-immigration party headed by Matteo Salvini, who is reported to have close links to Russia. He once posed in Red Square while wearing a t-shirt bearing a picture of the Russian leader.

Two former Italian prime ministers on Friday called for an urgent investigation into claims that Moscow had put pressure on Mr Salvini to withdraw his support.

The League has forged a right-wing alliance with the Brothers of Italy and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party.

An influx of migrants could alarm Italian public opinion and help the right-wing alliance, in particular Mr Salvini, because he has been outspoken on the need to curb unauthorised arrivals.

The accusation that Russia is using migrants to destabilise Europe and boost its supporters comes less than a year after Belarusian leader and close Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko sent thousands of migrants from the Middle East into the EU.

Bussed to the border

Belarus invited people – mainly in Iraq – to fly to Minsk and then bussed them to the country’s heavily forested border with Poland and told them to walk across.

Warsaw responded by building a wall and deploying its security services, tactics that triggered a row within the EU over human rights.

The Kremlin was widely seen as encouraging the entire fiasco. It sees migrants as a tool for undermining European governments by sowing discontent, weakening cohesion and fracturing resolve.

Using the Wagner Group to further those goals by exacerbating the touchstone issue of migration ahead of a tense election would make perfect sense, one MP said on Friday.

“It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Wagner should get involved in the electoral contest in Italy,” said Enrico Borghi, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee.

“Putin’s Russia is trying to influence elections in our country. [He] has fired up a furnace – Libya, Africa. To place Italy in difficulty means keeping in check the whole of Europe.”

Matteo Salvini - Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Set up in 2014 by a former Russian special forces soldier who named the group after his military call-sign, the Wagner Group has been used by the Kremlin as a deniable asset to carry out its dirty work in remote corners of the world.

Around 2,000 Wagner mercenaries have been fighting in Libya's civil war since at least 2019 for General Khalifa Haftar, a Russian ally.

Wagner has been linked to multiple war crimes and has a reputation for brutality. In Libya, locals have accused Wagner mercenaries of killing civilians and prisoners.

But with Russian army casualties rising in Ukraine, Wagner’s official links have firmed up. The British Ministry of Defence said this week that the Russian army was increasingly integrating Wagner into its fighting forces and had given it responsibility for sections of the frontline in Donbas due to a shortage of combat troops.

“This new level of integration further undermines the Russian authorities’ long-standing policy of denying links between private military contractors and the Russian state,” it said.

Wagner has also taken a far more high-profile approach to recruiting in Russia with slick websites, online videos and roadside billboards promoting itself as an “orchestra” looking for “musicians” – a nod to its namesake, German composer Richard Wagner.