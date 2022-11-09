Russian leader in Kherson 'killed'

Kirill Stremousov, a native of Donetsk region who moved to Kherson in 2007, was locally famous before the war for eccentric beliefs and promotion of conspiracy theories - STRINGER/AFP

Kirill Stremousov, the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, died in unclear circumstances on Wednesday.

Russian officials and the state-owned TASS news agency confirmed his death, but the claims could not immediately be confirmed and the exact circumstances of his death were unclear.

"Kirill Sergeyevich Stremousov has died," Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-installed head of occupied Crimea, said on messaging app Telegram. Mr Askyonov called Stremousov a "true fighter" and a "Russian patriot" but did not specify the cause of the death.

TASS said the press service for the head of the region had confirmed his death in a car crash. It later said there was "no official" confirmation of his death, but that doctors were attending the scene of the incident.

Not clear whether death was accidental

Vladimir Saldo, the head of the occupation administration in Kherson, later confirmed in a video address that Mr Stremousov died in a traffic accident.

It was not immediately clear whether the death was accidental. Ukrainian partisans have in the past attempted to assassinate collaborationist officials in occupied territory.

Stremousov, a native of Donetsk region who moved to Kherson in 2007, was locally famous before the war for eccentric beliefs and promotion of conspiracy theories.

He gained brief international notoriety in 2017 when he posted a video on Youtube of him spinning his four-month old daughter around his head until he could hear her "bones popping." He claimed at the time he was demonstrating "gymnastics from ancient times."

He immediately joined a pro-Russian collaborationist group after the city fell to Russian forces in early March and was appointed deputy head of the Kremlin-run regional civilian-military administration in April.

He went on to emerge as one of the most prominent figures in the Russian occupation of Ukraine, posting regular video updates of the situation on the frontline from speeding vehicles.

Lately he had been urging civilians to evacuate the western bank of the Dnipro river in the face of a mounting Ukrainian counteroffensive to take back territory captured by Russian forces in the first days of the war.

His last update, filmed against a white brick wall and posted on Wednesday morning, he said that "the Nazis" had tried to break through Russian defensive lines in the region "but were repulsed everywhere."

His reported death comes as Ukraine closes in on Kherson city, the capital of the region.

Local media reported on Wednesday that retreating Russian troops had blown up several bridges in the region to slow the Ukrainian advance.