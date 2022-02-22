Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun in ‘very dark day in Europe’, says UK

Nicholas Cecil and David Bond
·5 min read
Russian invasion of Ukraine has begun in ‘very dark day in Europe’, says UK

Britain warned on Tuesday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to have already started.

Cabinet minister Sajid Javid stressed that “we are waking up to a very dark day in Europe”.

After Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and ordered in Russian “peacekeeping” troops, Mr Javid told Sky News: “We are waking up to a very dark day in Europe.

“It’s clear from what we have already seen and found out today, the Russians, President Putin has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity.”

The Health Secretary added: “We have always said that’s completely unacceptable.

“We have seen that he has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports we can already tell he has sent in tanks and troops and so I think from that you could conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has already begun.”

Mr Javid said that he was sure military support for Ukraine would be part of the discussion at Cobra but stressed any new sanctions will be as “targeted as possible to the people responsible for this flagrant violation of international law”.

His grim words about an invasion came as one unconfirmed report suggesting a small number of Russian tanks had already arrived in the Donetsk area.

A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city on Monday hours after Mr Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions.

However, no insignia were visible on the vehicles.

Amid fears that the invasion is already underway or could happen within hours, intelligence chiefs briefed Boris Johnson early on Tuesday before Britain decides the details of a “significant package of sanctions” against Russia.

At a meeting of Whitehall’s emergency Cobra committee, they updated the Prime Minister on the latest reports about the up to 190,000 Russian military personnel surrounding Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Russian troops have moved within about 30 miles of the border with many of them now poised for an invasion, according to western officials.

More air defence systems had been deployed, as well as more aircraft and armoured vehicles into forward locations, they added.

After the Cobra meeting, Mr Johnson was due to address Parliament on the crisis and he may talk to other world leaders on Tuesday about the growing crisis.

He was also expected to discuss with ministers the implications for Britain of a war in Ukraine, with soaring oil and gas prices, and the threat of cyber attacks.

America, Britain and the European Union stressed they were “standing” with Ukraine after Mr Putin ordered his troops to carry out “peacekeeping” duty in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions which are controlled by Moscow-backed rebels.

The Cobra meeting follows an emergency session of the UN Security Council, where the UK’s ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward said Russia has “brought us to the brink”, warning that the country’s actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

She said an invasion would unleash “the forces of war, death and destruction” on the people of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said Russian forces will “maintain peace” in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday night to discuss the crisis.

Downing Street also said Mr Johnson told President Zelensky that he would “explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine” at the request of the country’s government.

Later, President Zelensky told his nation “we are not afraid of anyone” after Russia recognised the independence of the separatist regions.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted about the new sanctions from the UK on Monday evening after saying Mr Putin’s actions could not be allowed to go “unpunished”.

The European Union and United States were also imposing sanctions in response to the crisis which sent the price of oil soaring to a seven-year high.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to halt US business activity in the breakaway regions.

The sanctions being imposed are expected to be ratcheted up to match the scale of any Russian invasion.

“The United States will impose sanctions on Russia for this clear violation of international law and Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to the United Nations, told reporters after an emergency meeting of the Security Council late on Monday.

“We can, will, and must stand united in our calls for Russia to withdraw its forces, return to the diplomatic table and work toward peace.”

Britain said it had drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, and those measures would come into force on Tuesday.

China called for all parties to exercise restraint while Japan said it was ready to join international sanctions on Moscow in the event of a full-scale invasion.

The Russian UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, warned Western powers to “think twice” and not worsen the situation.

The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday that two soldiers were killed and 12 wounded in shelling by pro-Russian separatists in the east in the past 24 hours, the most casualties this year, as ceasefire violations increased.

Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions - collectively known as the Donbass - broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014 and proclaimed themselves independent “people’s republics”.

Russia needed to ratify its friendship treaties with the two breakaway regions before it could discuss matters like the exact borders of the territories, RIA news agency reported, citing the foreign ministry. Russia’s parliament is expected to review friendship treaties on Tuesday.

In a lengthy televised address on Monday packed with grievances against the West, Mr Putin said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian land..

He delved into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and expressed frustration that Russia’s demands for a rewriting of Europe’s security arrangements had been repeatedly rebuffed.

“I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic,” the Russian president said.

Mr Putin has for years worked to restore Russia’s influence over nations that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union, with Russia annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

