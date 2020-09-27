Russian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates as Valtteri Bottas leads Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Follow all the action from the Russian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton attempts to match Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 91 race wins.

The Britain, who already has a 55-point lead over Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, survived a scare in the second session of qualifying after Sebastian Vettel’s crash almost left Hamilton unable to post a lap.

However, he recovered brilliantly and secured pole with a blistering track record at the Sochi Autodrom to obliterate his rivals, finishing more than half a second clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and six tenths ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes. Follow all the action live below: