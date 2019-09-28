Russian Grand Prix: Ferrari's Leclerc back on top in final practice

Scott Mitchell
Autosport
Charles Leclerc set the pace in final practice for the Russian Grand Prix as the Ferrari driver eyes a fourth consecutive pole position in Formula 1.

Leclerc, who won the Belgian and Italian GPs from pole, was comfortably on top in the 60-minute Saturday session at Sochi as Ferrari's advantage over Mercedes continued.

Ferrari was not expected to carry its strong Singapore form into this weekend's event but Mercedes appears to be struggling to optimise its tyres over a lap compared to its rival frontrunners.

Leclerc controlled the session throughout although only beat Max Verstappen's Friday benchmark in the final 20 minutes.

Initially, Leclerc was on top with a 1m33.906s but lapped 1.1 seconds quicker than that on his first flying lap on his last run.

He shaved another tenth from that time after backing off to cool his tyres, ending up on a 1m32.861s, 0.3s quicker than the best lap on Friday.

Hamilton ended up the best of the Mercedes runners, 0.396s off the pace, having feared after his first runs that a much bigger margin would be difficult to eradicate.

Despite finding more time at the end, and briefly going second in the times, Hamilton was overhauled by the second Ferrari.

Vettel was 0.4s slower than Leclerc after their first laps on the last runs, but made a decent improvement to get back ahead of Hamilton with a 1m33.129s.

Max Verstappen was expected to challenge Leclerc for the quickest time after initially lapping just 0.4s off the pace in the first runs despite using the medium compound.

However, he failed to set a flying lap after switching to softs.

His first lap on a late run was compromised by a wide moment exiting Turn 2 that sent him very slightly airborne over the exit kerb.

He spun on his second flying lap under braking for the tight Turn 13 right-hander after the long left, and ended up lightly nerfing the barrier rearwards.

That left Verstappen fifth in the times, behind Valtteri Bottas but ahead of the Haas of Romain Grosjean.

Grosjean was on an even faster lap when he had a wide moment and skated over a sausage kerb, but his best was still good enough to finish just 1.5s off the pace.

A late lap launched Alex Albon to seventh in the second Red Bull but he lost time running wide out of the final corner and should have moved up to fifth.

Nico Hulkenberg was eighth fastest for Renault ahead of the McLaren of Lando Norris, as Kevin Magnussen completed the top 10 in the second Haas.

Towards the back of the order, Daniil Kvyat completed just four laps as his miserable home grand prix continued.

After losing time in FP1 and being told he could not use a special tribute helmet on Friday, Kvyat stopped on-track in FP3 with a Honda engine issue.

He will switch to a new Spec 4 engine for the grand prix as he is poised to start last anyway after multiple component changes already.

FP3 times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

1m32.733s

-

14

2

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m33.049s

0.316s

15

3

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m33.129s

0.396s

19

4

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m33.354s

0.621s

18

5

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Honda

1m34.227s

1.494s

12

6

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m34.308s

1.575s

17

7

Alexander Albon

Red Bull/Honda

1m34.371s

1.638s

21

8

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m34.421s

1.688s

13

9

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m34.527s

1.794s

15

10

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m34.546s

1.813s

15

11

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m34.564s

1.831s

16

12

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

1m34.586s

1.853s

14

13

Carlos Sainz Jr.

McLaren/Renault

1m34.607s

1.874s

18

14

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m34.766s

2.033s

15

15

Sergio Perez

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m34.860s

2.127s

7

16

Lance Stroll

Racing Point/Mercedes

1m34.898s

2.165s

16

17

Kimi Raikkonen

Alfa Romeo/Ferrari

1m35.714s

2.981s

19

18

George Russell

Williams/Mercedes

1m36.011s

3.278s

18

19

Daniil Kvyat

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m36.081s

3.348s

4

20

Robert Kubica

Williams/Mercedes

1m36.942s

4.209s

19


