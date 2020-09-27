Russian Grand Prix 2020, F1 live: latest updates from Sochi as Lewis Hamilton aims to equal wins record

Race begins at 12.10pm BST

Lewis Hamilton starts on pole ahead of Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas

09:42 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for the 2020 Russian Grand Prix from the Sochi Autodrom, famously on the site of the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. Lewis Hamilton did what Lewis Hamilton does and claimed his 96th career pole position yesterday, though it was far from straightforward for the champion, making a mess of laps in both Q1 and Q2 and only just getting across the line to complete a lap good enough to get him into Q3, after Sebastian Vettel crashed and brought out the red flag.

In Q3 nobody could get close, though, as he beat Max Verstappen by over half a second and team-mate Valtteri Bottas by nearly 0.7s. That said, Hamilton is not all that optimistic of his chances in the race today. He had to use a set of soft tyres to get through to Q3 in the end, which means he starts on them, whereas his two biggest rivals behind him are on the more favourable medium compound tyres.

It’s not a good place to start at all and I think this year you’re seeing our cars are more draggy and there’s more tow this year than we’ve seen in other years.



I generally expect one of these two [Bottas or Verstappen] to come flying by at some point.I think I’m just going to focus on my race and just try to run the fastest race I can. Obviously I’m on the worst tyre to start on the race but generally it’s a good tyre to do an actual start but it doesn’t have… it has the biggest degradation, ten times more than any other tyre, I think it is. So that’s going to be a struggle.



I don’t know if that puts me onto a two-stop, I don’t know, unlikely because the pit lane is too slow, so I’m just going to have to nurse those tyres as far as I can. These guys, if they get by, they’re going to be pulling away so going to sit down tonight to try to figure out if there’s a different kind of race I can do tomorrow to keep my position.









It should, then, at least be an interesting race strategically. It's not the best track for overtaking — or indeed the best track in any way, shape or form — but we have had a few decent grands prix in here in the past few years so here's hoping. As ever, I'll be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction.