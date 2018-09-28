Russian GP F1 practice: Vettel fastest from Verstappen in FP1

Vettel heads Verstappen in Russia FP1
Sebastian Vettel set the pace in the opening practice session for Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix on Friday morning, ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

The margin at the top of the timesheets between the two was just 0.050 seconds, both times being set on the hypersoft tyre.

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was third quickest, 0.3s down on championship rival Vettel but like his team-mate Valtteri Bottas (who was fourth fastest) he set his best time running on the soft tyre.

Daniel Ricciardo was fifth overall, but had to sit out most of practice after he came into the pits early with smoke billowing from the rear of his Red Bull. His mechanics took the floor off his car to investigate the problem, having planned to make a floor change at that point anyway.

Ricciardo will face a grid penalty for Sunday's race for power unit changes, along with his team-mate Verstappen and three other drivers: Toro Rosso duo Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley and also Fernando Alonso (McLaren).

Friday morning's first practice session at Sochi took place in warm and overcast conditions without any major incident. There was spin by Williams's Lance Stroll half an hour before the end of the session, while early on Lando Norris also looped his McLaren around at Turn 4.

Norris was one of four driver changes for the opening session of the weekend, taking over Alonso's seat, while local driver Artem Markelov was in for Carlos Sainz Jr at Renault.

Sauber's new signing for 2019, Antonio Giovinazzi stepped in for Marcus Ericssson while Nicholas Latifi replaced Sergio Perez at Force India for the 90-minute session.

Esteban Ocon was sixth fastest for Force India ahead of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari - who set his best time on ultrasofts - and Kevin Magnussen's Haas.

Nico Hulkenberg was ninth in the timesheets but was forced to pit before the end of the session with an issue with his Renault.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

1m34.488s

-

19

2

Max Verstappen

Red Bull/Renault

1m34.538s

0.050s

22

3

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

1m34.818s

0.330s

23

4

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

1m34.999s

0.511s

28

5

Daniel Ricciardo

Red Bull/Renault

1m35.524s

1.036s

11

6

Esteban Ocon

Force India/Mercedes

1m35.663s

1.175s

24

7

Kimi Raikkonen

Ferrari

1m35.696s

1.208s

19

8

Kevin Magnussen

Haas/Ferrari

1m36.196s

1.708s

21

9

Nico Hulkenberg

Renault

1m36.274s

1.786s

18

10

Antonio Giovinazzi

Sauber/Ferrari

1m36.712s

2.224s

22

11

Romain Grosjean

Haas/Ferrari

1m36.816s

2.328s

23

12

Pierre Gasly

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m36.944s

2.456s

25

13

Lando Norris

McLaren/Renault

1m37.022s

2.534s

25

14

Charles Leclerc

Sauber/Ferrari

1m37.054s

2.566s

24

15

Artem Markelov

Renault

1m37.183s

2.695s

22

16

Stoffel Vandoorne

McLaren/Renault

1m37.187s

2.699s

27

17

Nicholas Latifi

Force India/Mercedes

1m37.206s

2.718s

24

18

Sergey Sirotkin

Williams/Mercedes

1m37.225s

2.737s

25

19

Brendon Hartley

Toro Rosso/Honda

1m37.944s

3.456s

28

20

Lance Stroll

Williams/Mercedes

1m39.137s

4.649s

13

