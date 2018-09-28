Russian GP F1 practice: Vettel fastest from Verstappen in FP1
Sebastian Vettel set the pace in the opening practice session for Formula 1's Russian Grand Prix on Friday morning, ahead of Max Verstappen's Red Bull.
The margin at the top of the timesheets between the two was just 0.050 seconds, both times being set on the hypersoft tyre.
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was third quickest, 0.3s down on championship rival Vettel but like his team-mate Valtteri Bottas (who was fourth fastest) he set his best time running on the soft tyre.
Daniel Ricciardo was fifth overall, but had to sit out most of practice after he came into the pits early with smoke billowing from the rear of his Red Bull. His mechanics took the floor off his car to investigate the problem, having planned to make a floor change at that point anyway.
Ricciardo will face a grid penalty for Sunday's race for power unit changes, along with his team-mate Verstappen and three other drivers: Toro Rosso duo Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley and also Fernando Alonso (McLaren).
Friday morning's first practice session at Sochi took place in warm and overcast conditions without any major incident. There was spin by Williams's Lance Stroll half an hour before the end of the session, while early on Lando Norris also looped his McLaren around at Turn 4.
Norris was one of four driver changes for the opening session of the weekend, taking over Alonso's seat, while local driver Artem Markelov was in for Carlos Sainz Jr at Renault.
Sauber's new signing for 2019, Antonio Giovinazzi stepped in for Marcus Ericssson while Nicholas Latifi replaced Sergio Perez at Force India for the 90-minute session.
Esteban Ocon was sixth fastest for Force India ahead of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari - who set his best time on ultrasofts - and Kevin Magnussen's Haas.
Nico Hulkenberg was ninth in the timesheets but was forced to pit before the end of the session with an issue with his Renault.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Sebastian Vettel
Ferrari
1m34.488s
-
19
2
Max Verstappen
Red Bull/Renault
1m34.538s
0.050s
22
3
Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
1m34.818s
0.330s
23
4
Valtteri Bottas
Mercedes
1m34.999s
0.511s
28
5
Daniel Ricciardo
Red Bull/Renault
1m35.524s
1.036s
11
6
Esteban Ocon
Force India/Mercedes
1m35.663s
1.175s
24
7
Kimi Raikkonen
Ferrari
1m35.696s
1.208s
19
8
Kevin Magnussen
Haas/Ferrari
1m36.196s
1.708s
21
9
Nico Hulkenberg
Renault
1m36.274s
1.786s
18
10
Antonio Giovinazzi
Sauber/Ferrari
1m36.712s
2.224s
22
11
Romain Grosjean
Haas/Ferrari
1m36.816s
2.328s
23
12
Pierre Gasly
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m36.944s
2.456s
25
13
Lando Norris
McLaren/Renault
1m37.022s
2.534s
25
14
Charles Leclerc
Sauber/Ferrari
1m37.054s
2.566s
24
15
Artem Markelov
Renault
1m37.183s
2.695s
22
16
Stoffel Vandoorne
McLaren/Renault
1m37.187s
2.699s
27
17
Nicholas Latifi
Force India/Mercedes
1m37.206s
2.718s
24
18
Sergey Sirotkin
Williams/Mercedes
1m37.225s
2.737s
25
19
Brendon Hartley
Toro Rosso/Honda
1m37.944s
3.456s
28
20
Lance Stroll
Williams/Mercedes
1m39.137s
4.649s
13