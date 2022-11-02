Russian generals reportedly discuss using nuclear weapons in Ukraine; Russia rejoins grain deal: Live updates

John Bacon and Jorge L. Ortiz, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Senior Russian military leaders recently discussed when and how Moscow might use a tactical nuclear weapon to reverse its struggles on the battlefields of Ukraine, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing multiple senior American officials it did not identify.

The Times said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not a part of the conversations but that they heightened concerns Russia would consider the nuclear option if its fortunes do not improve with conventional weaponry.

"The fact that senior Russian military leaders were even having the discussions alarmed the Biden administration because it showed how frustrated Russian generals were about their failures on the ground, and suggests that Mr. Putin’s veiled threats to use nuclear weapons might not just be words," The Times reported.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, speaking with reporters Wednesday, declined to comment "on the particulars" of The Times' reporting. He added that Putin has made reckless comments in the past but that "we have not seen any indication that the Russians are making preparations" to use tactical nuclear weapons.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, taking control of swaths of the country it has since claimed to annex. Ukraine, however, has in recent weeks liberated parts of the occupied territory.

Putin has made veiled threats that tactical nuclear weapons could be a viable option under some circumstances. But more recently, Russian rhetoric has centered on unsubstantiated claims that Ukraine is considering use of a radiation "dirty bomb," an accusation Ukrainian officials vociferously deny. Such claims could be used as a pretext for escalating the war. In a speech last week, Putin denied Russia was preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

'A TEST FOR OUR ENDURANCE':Will brutal winter be a game changer for Ukraine or Russia?

Other developments:

►North Korea covertly shipped a “significant number” of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine, Kirby said.

►Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said he will send land mine teams to help clear mines left by retreating Russian troops in Ukraine. He also offered to mediate talks aimed at ending the war. President Joe Biden has confirmed he will attend the ASEAN and East Asian summits in Phnom Penh in mid-November.

►The U.N. Security Council was expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution to establish a commission to investigate Russian claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate international law. Both countries dismiss the allegations as Russian propaganda.

►Polish soldiers began laying razor wire Wednesday along Poland's border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad after the government ordered the construction of a barrier to prevent what it fears could become another migration crisis.

MISSILES WILL BE TOUGH TO SHOOT DOWN: Iran ready to ship missiles to Russia; Kremlin drafting 120,000 more troops

Car pass in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 1, 2022. Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter.
Car pass in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 1, 2022. Rolling blackouts are increasing across Ukraine as the government rushes to stabilize the energy grid and repair the system ahead of winter.

Russia agrees to again allow grain shipments from Ukraine ports

The on-again, off-again agreement under which Russia allowed grain to be shipped from Ukraine  is on again effective Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced. Russia had said over the weekend that it would no longer recognize the Turkey-and-U.N.-brokered plan that released millions of tons of grain shipments desperately needed in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere.

To get the deal revived, Ukraine pledged not to attack Russian forces in a designated Black Sea corridor after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of targeting its ships in Crimea with drones Saturday.

“We demanded assurances and guarantees from the Ukrainian side that ... humanitarian corridors will not be used for military purposes,” President Vladimir Putin told a Security Council meeting, according to Russian media. Putin also warned he may pull out of the deal again if Ukraine doesn't live up to its terms.

Moscow had also complained that it continued to run into obstacles in exporting food and fertilizer, and the U.N. agreed to work toward removing them. The agency had said the July grain agreement brought down global food prices about 15% from their peak in March.

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are missing, but search can be dangerous

Thousands of Ukrainian soldiers are missing in action, but authorities are warning relatives not to post photos on social media. Deputy Minister of Defense Anna Malyar urged families not to release any information about their missing loved ones in the public domain. Photos of a man in military uniform could prove disastrous if he is hiding in temporarily occupied territory and is looking for ways to return or is held captive by the Russians as a civilian, Malyar said.

US, allies to provide $25M for Ukraine's immediate energy needs

The European Union and other Western allies, including the U.S, Japan and Britain, will provide more than $25 million to cover Ukraine's urgent energy needs, the Ukraine Energy Ministry said in a statement. The country's energy infrastructure has been battered in recent weeks by Russian missile and drone strikes. Rolling blackouts have become a way of life, and engineers are constantly repairing damaged equipment.

"Ukraine's energy sector needs not only financing but also the best world experience, technologies, and solutions that would allow it to withstand Russia's attacks," the statement reads.

Elon Musk won't cut Ukraine off from satellite network

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has notified Ukraine that he will keep funding its access to a crucial satellite network providing battlefield and humanitarian communications, according to Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s vice prime minister and minister of digital transformation. Federov said Musk told him he will continue to provide Starlink to Ukraine after Musk had complained last month that it was costing his company $20 million a month.

“There are no problems for now with Starlink,” Fedorov said.

Partisan Ukraine attacks hurt Russia's front-line strength, think tank says

Effective Ukrainian partisan attacks are forcing the Kremlin to divert resources from front-line operations to help occupied territory, degrading Russia’s ability to defend against Ukraine's now-two-monthlong counteroffensive, a U.S.-based military think tank says.

Ukrainian partisans have assassinated at least 11 Russian occupation officials and prominent collaborators, the Institute for the Study of War says in its latest assessment. Russia is struggling to control 33,000 square miles of seized Ukrainian territory, excluding Crimea, the institute says. The institute blames poor Russian security for the partisan attacks and says increasing manpower shortages are probably degrading Russia's ability to effectively secure rear areas and fight effectively on the front lines.

"The Kremlin still has not effectively countered Ukraine’s organized partisan movement and is unlikely to have the capabilities to do so," the assessment says.

Norway bulking up defense, draws warning from Russia

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre says his government will raise its military defense preparedness in line with the "serious security situation Europe is in." Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram added that not all the actions being taken will be seen or publicly discussed. He said defense forces “have a good overview of the situation, and we’re making our defense forces able to handle this situation over time.” The announcement drew criticism from Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova at a briefing Wednesday.

"Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic," she said, accusing Norwegian leaders of a "deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian relations." She added that "any unfriendly actions will be followed by a timely and adequate response."

Contributing: Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live Ukraine updates: Russian generals reportedly discuss using nukes

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin says it will not issue a decree ending Russian mobilisation

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia does not need a presidential decree to formalise the completion of a partial mobilisation of reservists to fight in Ukraine, and none will be issued, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's first call-up since World War Two on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats. Russia had already said it had recruited the 300,000 reservists it needed in just over a month, and that no more were required.

  • Russia ‘receiving significant amount of ammunition from North Korea to aid Ukraine war’, White House claims

    The United States is reportedly monitoring the situation

  • Germany stresses increasing defense role in Indo-Pacific

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday stressed his country's increased defense cooperation with Japan and other democracies in the Indo-Pacific region faced with security challenges such as Russia's war in Ukraine and China's rise. Steinmeier, after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, told a joint news conference that Germany and other countries “committed to freedom and democracy are standing up together and sending signals that they want to stick to the international rules-based order.”

  • Senior Russian military leaders reportedly discussed using tactical nukes as losses in Ukraine mount

    Senior Russian military leaders reportedly discussed using tactical nukes as losses in Ukraine mount

  • Are UK Blackouts Looming? Here's What Will Happen In The 'Worst-Case Scenario'

    Emergency plans are being drawn up by the government in case there are national power outages.

  • North Korea Warns US With ‘Powerful Measures’ After Drills

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea threatened to unleash a powerful action if the US does not halt joint military drills with partners including South Korea, in what might be an effort by Kim Jong Un to lay the groundwork for his first nuclear test in five years.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Locks Down Area Around ‘iPhone

  • Russia’s Leadership Is In Trouble As Inevitable Economic Mobilization Looms

    Russia’s inevitable economic mobilization will further eat away at the Kremlin’s already waning popularity among Russian citizens

  • Tension brews anew between Kosovo, Serbia over car plates

    PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Serbia said Tuesday it has placed its troops on the border with Kosovo on a heightened state of alert over a row about car license plates that has threatened to further escalate tensions between the two Balkan foes. Earlier, Kosovo authorities warned members of the ethnic Serbian minority living in the former Serbian province to replace their vehicle registration plates with Kosovo ones, despite calls from the U.S. and the European Union to postpone the move. In response,

  • Abramovich associates on latest list of UK oligarchs sanctioned over Ukraine war

    Foreign Secretary James Cleverly confirmed on Wednesday that the Government is sanctioning four new Russian oligarchs.

  • White House: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday accused North Korea of covertly shipping a “significant number” of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes North Korea is “trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa.” He declined to provide a specific estimate on the quantity of ammunition being sent to bolster the Russian effort. Kirby said Nort

  • Empty streets, shuttered shops as Russian-held Kherson braces for battle

    KHERSON, Russian-controlled Ukraine (Reuters) - The streets and boulevards of the Russian-held port of Kherson in southern Ukraine are virtually empty. Many shops and businesses have been shuttered and, at a jetty on the banks of the Dnipro River, a handful of people board a ferry to leave. As Ukrainian forces advance to the north and east of the strategic city, Russian-installed officials there have evacuated tens of thousands of civilians in recent weeks.

  • Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the tax returns could have been provided as early as Thursday by the Treasury Department to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. The Associated Press

  • Russia's statement on resuming participation in Black Sea grain deal

    Russia will resume its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, its defence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. "The Russian Federation believes that the guarantees received at the moment appear sufficient, and resumes implementation of the agreement – the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food from Ukrainian ports (the 'Black Sea Initiative') - which was suspended after the terrorist attack in Sevastopol."

  • Microsoft's president warns of talent shortage for tackling climate change

    Thousands of businesses will fail to meet pledges to combat climate change unless they start training employees on sustainability, Microsoft Corp's President Brad Smith told Reuters. Speaking ahead of a report the software maker released Wednesday, Smith said common instruction on issues like carbon accounting was too piecemeal for the roughly 3,900 companies that have vowed to cut their CO2 emissions. Microsoft sells software for organizations to track their environmental impact.

  • The UK's asylum system is in crisis, but the government – not refugees – is to blame

    Short-term Home Office facilities are holding people seeking refuge in overcrowded, unsanitary conditions and for far too long. This crisis has political roots.

  • Denmark PM to try to form new government after election win

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was in a strong position to remain in power after her Social Democrats won the most votes in Denmark’s election Tuesday and a center-left bloc in Parliament that backs appeared set to retain a majority by just one seat. The result was preliminary and based on the assumption that a vote count in Greenland expected early Wednesday would give the autonomous Danish territory’s two seats to the center-left bloc. “I am so thrilled and proud.

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime bests world No. 1 Alcaraz to advance to Swiss Indoors final

    BASEL, Switzerland — Felix Auger-Aliassime is playing some of the best tennis of his career and recent opponents have had no answer for him. The Montreal native defeated world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 to book his ticket to the Swiss Indoors final on Saturday. He will next play Holger Rune in Sunday's final with eyes on his third consecutive ATP Tour title. Auger-Aliassime entered the tournament having won the Firenze Open and European Open in back-to-back weeks. “It’s amazing," Auger-Aliass