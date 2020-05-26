Russian gas transit via Poland fully halted - Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian natural gas transit via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which crosses Poland, has been completely halted, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday citing German pipeline operator Gascade.

A gas transit deal between Russia and Poland, dating back to the 1990s, expired on May 17 as Warsaw aligns its energy regulations with European Union rules and curbs its decades-old dependence on Russian fuel.

Poland's gas grid operator Gaz-System said on Monday that after the transit deal expired it started selling capacity on the Yamal pipeline via auctions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It said that the capacity booked for Sunday was significantly lower than for the previous periods and that "there is no need for the pumping stations to work for 24 hours a day at such low orders for the transit service".





(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)