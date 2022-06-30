Russian Gas Squeeze Spurs Bailout Talks for Germany’s Uniper

(Bloomberg) -- Energy giant Uniper SE is discussing a possible bailout from the German government after Russia curbed natural gas deliveries, forcing the utility to buy fuel in the spot market at higher prices.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Uniper said it is in talks with the government for a possible increase in state-backed loans from KfW or even equity investments to secure liquidity. The supply squeeze prompted the company, Germany’s top buyer of Russia gas, to withdraw its outlook for the year.

Shares fell as much as 18% on Thursday to the lowest level in over five years. Parent Fortum Oyj declined 8%.

“The business development has noticeably deteriorated due to the war in Ukraine,” Uniper’s chief executive officer, Klaus-Dieter Maubach, said in emailed comments late Wednesday. “We are now talking to the German government again about stabilization measures.”

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC has been delivering only about 40% of the contracted volumes since mid-June, according to Uniper. Russia cut gas flows via Nord Stream, a key route to Europe, alleging technical problems. The crunch is also impacting countries including Italy and Austria, which also reported receiving less gas than ordered. Gas futures have jumped more than 40% in the past two weeks.

“Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens,” the company said. “There are also major uncertainties regarding the geopolitical situation, as well as the duration and scope of Russian gas supply restrictions.”

Related: The Weakest Link in Germany’s Energy Security Is Fraying

The next big test for gas buyers in Europe is the complete halt of flows through the Nord Stream pipeline for about 10 days in July for planned maintenance. Energy companies will have to step up their efforts to tap resources everywhere else in an already tight market.

Story continues

Uniper relies on Russia for more than half of the natural gas it needs under long-term contracts. The company is one of Europe’s largest natural gas importers and supplies to numerous industrial companies and municipal utilities.

Germany’s government fears that Russia might decide not to resume flows after the scheduled outage. If that happens, the country runs a serious risk of not being able to fill up gas stocks ahead of winter, perhaps forcing it to ration energy.

Increasing risks have prompted Germany to trigger the alarm stage of its energy emergency plans. That gives the government the option of enacting legislation to allow energy companies to pass on cost increases to homes and businesses. But the government has decided to hold off on price adjustments for now.

The ability of utilities to pass along higher energy prices to consumers “would be a necessary and essential prerequisite for being able to issue a new earnings outlook with sufficient certainty,” the company said in the Wednesday statement.

Germany Must Pass on Energy Price Hikes to Consumers: Kiel

Earnings for the first half of the year will be “significantly below” a year ago, the company said. Uniper is expected to release first half results on Aug. 2.

Uniper was already facing a liquidity crunch even before Russia’s war in Ukraine, with wild price swings forcing the company to borrow $11 billion to pay down margin calls.

Last month, S&P Global Ratings downgraded Uniper to the lowest investment grade level. The utility said last week it may face difficulties in fulfilling contracts signed with its clients if Moscow prolongs or increases gas supply curtailments.

(Updates with share price in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.