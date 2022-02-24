Russian forces are trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear power plant, says Ukrainian President

Fighting has broken out in the Chernobyl nuclear exclusion zone after Russian troops stormed the area.

On Thursday, Ukraine’s president said Russian forces were trying to seize the Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of the world’s worst nuclear disaster, and Ukrainian forces were battling other troops just miles from Kyiv for control of a strategic airport.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter: “Russian occupation forces are trying to seize [Chernobyl]. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated.

“This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry issued a bleak warning of the dangers of the fighting near the plant, saying: “In 1986, the world saw the biggest technological disaster in Chornobyl.

“[Russia]’s attack on Ukraine may cause another ecological disaster moving its military forces to Chornobyl. If [Russia] continues the war, Chornobyl can happen again in 2022”.

The plant was the site of the world's worst nuclear accident when a nuclear reactor exploded in April 1986, sending harmful radioactive waste across Europe.

Speaking as Russian troops entered the area, Vadym Prystaiko, Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, said in London: “They came through the exclusion zone of Chernobyl.

“This zone is not protected, because there is radiation, nobody lives there. They now came to this particular unprotected part of our borders through the Russian territory.”

The exclusion zone is around 80 miles north of the country’s capital, Kiev.

The British Ministry of Defence said as of 4pm Thursday, that Russian troops based in Belarus were moving towards the capital.

"Russia has conducted an air assault on an airfield on the outskirts of Kyiv", said the update, and that "strikes have been delivered through a combination of Russian ground, air and sea-launched missiles and by artillery bombardment".

The update said the strikes had targeted military infrastructure - especially command and control and air defence installations - and that the Ukrainian forces had "put up a staunch resistance and continue to hold key cities".

But it added that "heavy casualties have been suffered on both sides, although exact numbers are currently unclear".

Elsewhere, large explosions have been heard in other major cities, with US officials estimating more than 100 Russian missile strikes hitting Ukrainian targets within a matter of hours since President Putin launched his invasion early Thursday morning.