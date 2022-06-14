Pope Francis blasts Russian 'ferocity and cruelty'; 'scorched earth' bombing drives Ukraine troops to brink: Live updates

John Bacon and Celina Tebor, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Pope Francis praised the courage of Ukrainians, chastised NATO and provided withering criticism for Russia's aggression in excerpts from an interview with multiple news last month published Tuesday in Italy's La Stampa daily.

Francis blasted the “ferocity and cruelty” of Russian troops and credited Ukrainians with “heroism” and “courage” for the staunch defense of their country.

"The Russians thought it’d be over in a week. But they miscalculated,” Francis said. “They found a courageous people, a people who are fighting to survive and have a history of fighting.”

Francis said NATO was not blameless, citing athe military alliance's eastern expansion.

"Two months before the conflict, a head of state told me that the Atlantic Alliance was in danger of unleashing what happened," Francis said.

Latest developments

►After years of limited cutbacks in nuclear warheads among the nine nations that possess them, nuclear arsenals figure to increase over the next decade, according to findings in the 2022 yearbook released Monday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

12,000 residents remain in embattled Sievierodonetsk, a city of 100,000

Russian troops control 80% of the besieged city of Sievierodonetsk and have destroyed all three bridges out, but evacuations of the wounded are continuing, a Ukraine official said Tuesday. Sievierodonetsk and its twin city of Lysychansk are the last in Luhansk Oblast to avoid full capture by Russian troops. Luhansk regional governor Serhii Haidai said Ukrainian forces have been pushed out to the industrial outskirts of Sievierodonetsk because of Russia's "scorched earth method."

About 12,000 people remain in Sievierodonetsk, a city with a pre-war population of 100,000. More than 500 civilians are holing up in a chemical plant that is being relentlessly pounded by the Russians, according to Haidai. Russian-backed separatists say scores of Ukraine soldiers are also hiding in the plant.

Russian military forces have made progress in capturing Donbas, now controlling over 95% of Luhansk and about half of Donetsk, the two regions that make up the Donbas.

Ukraine to make pitch for much-needed weaponry

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin will host defense ministers from around the world Wednesday in Brussels, Belgium, for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will make his pitch for more weapons, and Austin said the group will try to ensure that Ukraine gets what it needs to repel Russia's invasion. The ministers will also help Ukraine "build and sustain robust defenses"so that Ukraine will be able to defend itself in the future.

"We'll continue to work to get as much as we can there as fast as we can in order to help them be successful," Austin said.

India, China provide large markets for Russian energy exports that fund war

Despite Western sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is finding ample markets for its energy products, keeping the Kremlin's war machine well funded.

China, India and other Asian nations are becoming an increasingly vital source of oil revenue for Moscow, disregarding strong pressure from the U.S. not to increase their purchases as the European Union and other allies cut off energy imports from Russia in line with the sanctions. Those sales are boosting Russian export profits at a time when Washington and its allies are trying to limit them.

The Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Monday that Russia has received about 93 billion euros ($97.4 billion) in revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas and coal since the Feb. 24 invasion. China has overtaken Germany as the biggest buyer, spending 12.6 billion over that time. Germany, which is trying to wean itself from a dependency on Russian energy, has spent 12.1 billion euros.

“Revenue from fossil fuel exports is the key enabler of Russia’s military buildup and aggression, providing 40% of federal budget revenue,” the center said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Pope Francis blasts Russian 'cruelty'

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kremlin says separatists would listen to UK appeal on condemned fighters

    Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a conference call that London had not contacted Moscow about the issue. A court in the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine last week sentenced Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun to death, saying they were guilty of "mercenary activities".

  • Russia is reportedly tapping weak troop reserves, separatist conscripts to replenish Ukraine forces

    Russia is reportedly tapping weak troop reserves, separatist conscripts to replenish Ukraine forces

  • Exclusive-Germany's refinery dilemma tests Russian oil ban resolve

    Germany is struggling to find a way to wrest control of a Russian-owned refinery that supplies most of Berlin's fuel, four people close to the matter said, fearing retaliation by Moscow if the site is nationalised and as Western firms hesitate to step in. The PCK refinery in Schwedt, majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under fresh European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

  • Ukraine has a weapons wishlist for the West as war reaches crucial point

    ANALYSIS: Officials will be going to Brussels on Wednesday with a breakdown of what is needed to counter Russian forces, writes Kim Sengupta, with Kyiv insisting that supplies can make a critical difference in the Donbas

  • Russia will soon struggle to make enough military equipment to sustain its war in Ukraine, UK intel claims

    In a daily update on the conflict, the UK's Ministry of Defence said Western sanctions and "lack of expertise" within Russia could hamper production.

  • Russia's growing Ukraine occupation partisan resistance problem

    Vive la résistance!

  • Bodies of Ukrainians discovered with knees shot 'tells us that people were tortured,' Ukrainian police say

    Ukrainian authorities are investigating more than 12,000 killings since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

  • Ukraine war latest: Russia shoots down MiG and hits weapons depot in cruise missile attack

    Macron ‘betrays Ukraine’ with soaring Russian gas imports Ukraine crowdfunds with Russian weaponry souvenirs Russia kills hundreds of civilians with cluster bombs How the West broke the grip of flash Russian hackers Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Some European factories are being forced to shut down due to soaring global energy prices, report says

    Rising energy prices and fears over Russian gas supplies are making it difficult for European factories to stay competitive.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Says War to Stagnate Without More Arms

    (Bloomberg) -- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the war may stagnate if deliveries of advanced weapons from Ukraine’s allies don’t accelerate, and that the fighting is “very fierce” in the east. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wr

  • The 2nd Amendment doesn’t allow flamethrowers. No Texan needs to own weapons of war

    Fragmenting bullets that go through walls aren’t to protect yourself from a mugger. | Opinion

  • Pacific Islands Forum should consider China security ties - Samoa PM

    China's bid to set up a security pact with Pacific island countries should be considered by a regional forum, the leaders of Samoa and New Zealand said on Tuesday, weeks after the Solomon Islands sparked uproar by signing a deal with China. The Pacific islands and their old allies, including the United States, Australia and New Zealand, were caught off caught off guard by the Solomon Islands' security pact with China as it pushes to expand its influence in the region.

  • Rewritten Schoolbooks Say Hong Kong Was Never British Colony

    (Bloomberg) -- New schoolbooks will teach students in Hong Kong that the city was never a British colony, the South China Morning Post reports, as Beijing seeks to tighten its control of the territory. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI B

  • NDP criticizes foreign affairs minister over Canadian official attending Russia Day celebration

    NDP MP Heather McPherson questioned Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during question period on Monday about why a Canadian official attended a Russia Day celebration, despite the ongoing invasion of Ukraine. She questioned why Joly did not just tell staff not to attend the celebration. Joly in response said it was something that should not have happened and would not happen again.

  • Sweden moving to meet Turkey's demands: NATO

    STORY: Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their applications have faced unexpected opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems is Swedish support of Kurdish militants and by a previous decision to withdraw arms export licenses to Turkey."I welcome that Sweden has already started to change its counter-terrorism legislation," Stoltenberg said during a press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.Andersson said Sweden had changed its terrorism laws and was in the process of further tightening."From the first of July we will also have even stronger legislation when it comes to the fight against terrorism. So here there are no questions about how strongly Sweden sees (on) terrorism and that we are willing to contribute to the fight against terrorism," she said.Stoltenberg also said the aim was to have Sweden and Finland join NATO "as soon as possible" and that it was inconceivable that NATO allies would not come to Sweden's defence if it were attacked.

  • The 50 Most Beautiful Places in the World

    From the Amalfi Coast to New Zealand, these are the most stunning places on Earth. World travelers, add these beautiful destinations to your next vacation itinerary.

  • Ukraine war: Pope says Russia's invasion was 'perhaps in some way provoked'

    Pope Francis has said the war in Ukraine was "perhaps in some way provoked or not impeded". While condemning "the ferocity, the cruelty of Russian troops", he said "we must not forget the real problems if we want them to be solved" - including the armaments industry among the factors that provide incentives for war.

  • Former Russian PM says the Baltic states 'will be next' if Ukraine loses its war against Russia

    Former Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Kasyanov also said that Putin seemed "out of it" at a meeting days before the invasion of Ukraine began.

  • Netflix Is Reportedly 'Displeased' That the Sussexes Were Refused A Pic Of Lilibet And The Queen

    Netflix is allegedly displeased with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for not being able to get a photo of the Queen's first meeting with their daughter Lilibet.

  • Victim of pandemic, Hong Kong floating restaurant towed away

    A landmark floating restaurant that fed Cantonese cuisine and seafood to Queen Elizabeth II, Tom Cruise and millions of other diners was towed from the Hong Kong harborfront Tuesday after being closed by the pandemic. The parent company of Jumbo Floating Restaurant couldn’t find a new owner and lacked funds to maintain it after months of COVID-19 restrictions. The massive floating restaurant designed like a Chinese imperial palace on Aberdeen Harbour was known for its Cantonese cuisine and seafood dishes.