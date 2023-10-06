Russian forces alleged to have shot down own fighter jet near Mariupol

A Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet

Russian forces are thought to have shot down one of their most advanced fighter jets over an occupied city in Ukraine in a friendly-fire incident.

Footage shared on the Telegram messaging app by Russian sources appeared to show the smouldering wreckage of the Su-35 aircraft in a field near Mariupol.

The pilot was said to have ejected, touched down safely and made contact with a Russian search and rescue party.

The Military Informant Telegram channel said: “Another aircraft was lost from friendly air defence fire.

“Thank God, this time the pilot survived.”

Fighterbomber, a Russian war blogger close to its air force, said: “At this rate of our valiant air defence, we will soon be without aircraft.”

The reports did not specify which weaponry was involved in the alleged downing of the plane.

An Su-35 preparing for take off at the Russian military base of Hmeimim - MAXIME POPOV/AFP via Getty Images

The Telegraph could not immediately verify the Russian sources’ accounts.

If confirmed, it would likely be only the sixth Su-35, which cost upwards of $40 million, Russian forces have lost since invading Ukraine.

Mariupol was seized by Moscow after a brutal, months-long siege in May and is almost 50 miles from the closest front line separating Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The incident comes a week after another Su-35 was destroyed over Tokmak, a Russian-held town in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The British Ministry of Defence said the jet was “highly likely” downed by a Russian air defence system stationed in the strategically important town.

A video clip appeared to show the moment the jet was hit by a Russian S-300 surface-to-air missile.

“Although Russia has lost around 90 fixed-wing aircraft since the start of the invasion, this is probably only the fifth loss of an Su-35, Russia’s most advanced combat jet in widespread service,” the MoD said at the time.

Su-35 aircrafts are often compared to the US-made F-16 fighter jets set to be donated to Ukraine by Nato nations next year.

Last year, authoritative pro-Russian military bloggers complained that nearly all Russian jets downed over Ukraine had been taken out by friendly fire.

Oryx, a website that visually tracks losses on both sides, has documented the loss of 92 Russian jets and 106 helicopters since Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion in February last year.

