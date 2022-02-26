Russian forces advance inside Ukraine: what we know so far

Many Ukrainians are preparing to fight. City authorities have urged residents to stay home but prepare molotov cocktails for a citizen uprising against Russian fighters if they break through defensive lines. In one district they handed out rifles to any citizen who wanted to fight, and the defence ministry has opened the army to any Ukrainian citizen.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned of a difficult night ahead for the capital: “This night will be the hardest,” the Ukrainian president said in an address. “This night the enemy will be using all available means to break our resistance . This night they will launch an assault.”

The past day has focused on the capital, Kyiv. Russian forces entered the outskirts on Friday and were threatening from the north-west and east in an attack aimed at seizing the city.

“More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled their country in less than 48 hours – a majority to Poland and Moldova,” said the UN refugee agency head Filippo Grandi, adding that “many more are moving towards its borders”. Photos have shown enormous queues of cars heading for Ukraine’s western borders. On Friday, guards fired warning shots to prevent a stampede at Kyiv’s central station as thousands of people tried to force their way on to evacuation trains.

The Russian defence ministry claimed its forces had taken control of the strategic Hostomel airfield to the north-west of Kyiv, while Russian tanks were filmed by people in the Obolonskyi district about six miles north of the city centre in the morning.

Explosions have rocked Kyiv , with residents taking cover in shelters and underground stations. A woman has reportedly given birth in one station where she had been sheltering with other residents.

Zelenskiy pleaded for international help and for western powers to act faster to cut off Russia’s economy and provide Ukraine with military assistance. “When bombs fall on Kyiv, it happens in Europe, not just in Ukraine,” he said. “When missiles kill our people, they kill all Europeans.”

The US department of defence has confirmed that a Russian “amphibious assault” has been launched in Mariupol, a coastal city in south-east Ukraine. “Many cities of our state are under attack: Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, our boys and girls in the Donbas, the cities of the south, special attention to Kyiv,” Zelenskiy said. “We can’t lose the capital.”

Vladimir Putin urged the Ukrainian army to overthrow its leadership, whom he labelled as a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who has lodged itself in Kyiv and taken hostage the entire Ukrainian people”.

Prominent Russians have joined protests in Russia or spoken out against the invasion, amid at least 1,800 arrests at anti-war rallies. They include pop stars, chat show hosts and newspaper correspondents who have gone public despite the professional and personal risks that come with dissenting from Vladimir Putin.

Nato will deploy significant extra troops to countries in eastern Europe who are part of the alliance, its secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, has said. UK ministers warned there would be no forces going to Ukraine itself to avoid an “existential” war between Russia and the west.

The EU and the UK have moved to freeze foreign-held assets of Putin and his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov. The initiative is largely symbolic but followed recognition that appeals for action from Volodymyr Zelenskiy had to be heard.

The UN security council voted on a resolution deploring the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Eleven member states voted for the resolution, three abstained (China, India, and UAE), and one voted against (Russia). As Russia holds a veto, the resolution was not upheld.

The Council of Europe suspended Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The 47-nation council announced that Russia was suspended with “immediate effect” from the organisation’s committee of ministers and parliamentary assembly on Friday “as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine”.