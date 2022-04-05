Russian Football Union withdraws appeal against FIFA ban

The Russian Football Union has withdrawn its appeal against FIFA’s decision to throw Russia out of the World Cup following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by the world governing body, as well as European body UEFA, meaning Russia were not allowed to play their World Cup play-off semi-final against Poland last month.

Poland, along with Sweden and the Czech Republic, who contested the other semi-final in the same qualification path, had all refused to play against Russia. A number of other countries, including England, had also said they would boycott matches against Russia.

Poland reached the World Cup last week after beating Sweden in a play-off (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland were given a bye to the play-off final, where they beat Sweden to book their place in Qatar later this year.

The RFU took its case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, but CAS said on Tuesday that the appeal against the ban was withdrawn on March 30.

“This procedure will be terminated shortly,” CAS added in a statement.

However, the RFU is standing by its appeal against the ban on Russian teams in UEFA competitions.

Spartak Moscow were thrown out of the Europa League, while the country’s under-21s side have been expelled from competition and their women’s team are banned from Euro 2022 this summer.

A date for the appeal has yet to be set, with a panel of arbitrators currently being put together.