England to maintain Russia boycott despite Uefa opening door to partial return

Russian football teams readmitted to Europe after Ukraine war – but only for children

England will continue boycotting Russia at all levels despite Uefa making allowances for the sanctioned country’s youth teams to start competing in Europe again.

The Football Association is openly at odds with the European governing body which decided the 19-month Russia ban should no longer apply to under-17s.

While adult teams remain suspended across the continent until at least Euro 2024, Uefa said it was now “particularly aggrieving” to see youngsters banned.

However, that change of policy was firmly rejected by the FA, which quickly confirmed no side representing Russia will compete against England while hostilities continue in Ukraine.

Fifa and Uefa intervened to ban Russia in February last year after its military invasion of the neighbouring nation. The Russian men’s team’s match against Poland in a World Cup play-off semi-final was called off and the team has not competed since.

In a statement on Tuesday, however, Uefa said it had now concluded “children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults”.

Aleksander Čeferin, the Uefa president, said: “By banning children from our competitions, we not only fail to recognise and uphold a fundamental right for their holistic development but we directly discriminate against them.”

However, the FA said in response: “We do not support the position of readmitting Russia to Uefa Age Grade Competitions, and our position remains that England teams won’t play against Russia.”

Uefa had earlier defended its stance on Russia, saying it “was the first sports body to react to the war in Ukraine and took decisive action in February 2022 – suspending all Russian teams from its competitions, removing events scheduled in Russia like the Uefa Champions League final in Saint Petersburg and the Uefa Super Cup in Kazan, and cancelling its sponsorship contract with Gazprom”.

The statement added: “However, Uefa is also aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope. It is particularly aggrieving that, due to the enduring conflict, a generation of minors is deprived of its right to compete in international football.”

As part of their readmission, “all matches of the Russian teams shall be played without the country flag, anthem, national playing kit and not on the Russian territory”, Uefa added.

At the same time, the Executive Committee “reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s illegal war and confirmed that the suspension of all other teams of Russia (clubs and national teams) will remain in force until the end of the conflict in Ukraine”.

Earlier this month, Uefa was criticised for allowing Gazprom to remain sponsor of Red Star Belgrade as the Serbian champions returned to the Champions League.

