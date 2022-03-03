Russian Film Distributors Make Ukraine Statement: “End The Barbaric War”

Andreas Wiseman
·2 min read

A collection of Russian film distributors and industry executives have braved potentially dangerous consequences by calling for an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The heartfelt statement was posted on social media platforms Wednesday signed by more than 40 professionals, whose names Deadline is leaving off this story for now. We’ve also spoken with prominent Russian distribution executives who feel the same as the signatories but whose names are not on the letter for fear or retribution.

Here’s the statement:

We, Russian film distributors, each on our own behalf, appeal to everyone who has it in their power to end the barbaric war in Ukraine, and we call for reconciliation and an immediate cease-fire.

For many years we have been building bridges between people to help them learn to understand each other better.

Our work is not just business, and it’s not just our job. Our work is to create and communicate culture.

Our mission is for audiences in Russia to be able to watch films about life in other countries – like Serbia, Thailand, France or Ukraine – and for audiences across the globe to be able to watch films about Russia and its people.

Any good film, no matter the subject or the country of origin, is ultimately about the fact that every person’s life is a priceless gift. Life is full of wonderful, exciting things – but war is not one of them. Despite our differences, we humans are one and the same species, and under no circumstances do we have the biological or moral right to kill one another! We call on all opposing sides to engage in a constructive dialogue, because there is no other alternative to violence.

Stop the killing and destruction!

Earlier this week, most major U.S. film studios announced that they are pulling movies from Russia. The country has also been shunned by many international film, TV and sporting events since the invasion began last week.

