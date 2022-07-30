Russian energy corporation Gazprom cuts off gas to Latvia

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's state-owned natural gas corporation said Saturday it has halted shipments to Latvia because of contract violations.

In a brief statement, gas giant Gazprom said the shipments were stopped because Latvia broke “terms for extraction of gas.” It did not elaborate.

The statement likely referred to a refusal to meet Russia's demand for gas payments in rubles rather than other currencies. Gazprom previously suspended shipments to other European Union countries, including the Netherlands, Poland and Bulgaria, because they would not pay in rubles.

The immediate effects of the cutoff were not clear. Latvian media reported this week that the country had resumed buying Russian gas from another supplier.

After the EU imposed sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in March that “unfriendly foreign buyers” would have to transact with Gazprom in rubles instead of dollars and euros.

The Kremlin said importers had to establish an account in dollars or euros at Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank, then a second account in rubles. The importer would pay the gas bill in euros or dollars and direct the bank to exchange the money for rubles.

Many countries refused to comply, saying the new payment system could put them in the position of breaking sanctions terms.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Some of America's biggest companies are flashing warning signs on the US economy

    Companies like Costco, McDonald's, and AT&T are painting a grim picture of the economy's future, and consumers will feel the brunt of it.

  • How our 'GDP complex' prevents us from asking — happiness or growth?: Morning Brief

    GDP data this week had investors asking if the U.S. is in recession. Maybe the question should be whether we're happy, not whether we're growing.

  • Jury awards $7 billion to family of grandmother who was stabbed to death in her home by a cable installer

    The amount of punitive damages could be reduced. A previous Supreme Court case ruled punitive damages should not exceed 10-times compensatory damages.

  • UPDATE 1-If you are high risk, do not wait for updated COVID vaccines, experts say

    People at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second COVID-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, Omicron-targeted vaccines expected in the fall, five vaccine experts told Reuters. In many countries, including the United States, the BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus is surging, but current vaccines continue to offer protection against hospitalization for severe disease and death. And, as the virus evolves, it is not known what version will be widely circulating in the fall or whether new vaccines - expected to target BA.4/5 in the United States and BA.1 in Europe - will be a good match.

  • Earnings to watch: Pinterest, Uber, Starbucks, Square

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs previews what to watch for next week in the business world, including earnings results from major companies, the jobs report, and manufacturing PMI.

  • Kyiv vows to hunt down Russian troops who castrated Ukrainian soldier

    Ukraine has vowed to hunt down the Russian troops who appeared to castrate a Ukrainian soldier with a box cutter in horrifying footage shared on pro-Kremlin social media channels.

  • Worries over winter test support in Germany for Russia sanctions

    The German government's hard line on Russia over the Ukraine war is coming under pressure at home amid growing worries about the resulting soaring energy prices and possible gas shortages in Europe's largest economy when winter comes. Until now, all mainstream parties - from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's leftist Social Democrats and its junior coalition partners, the Greens and Free Democrats, to the opposition conservatives, had backed the tough Western sanctions imposed on Russia after it invaded its neighbour.

  • Train divers' walkout brings more misery on UK railways

    LONDON (AP) — Workers, vacationers and sports fans faced travel disruption in Britain as thousands of train drivers walked off the job Saturday, the latest strike in an increasingly bitter labor dispute on the nation’s railways. About 5,000 drivers staged a 24-hour strike against seven train companies across England. It came on the second full day of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the first day of the new English soccer season. The drivers’ walkout followed four daylong strikes since J

  • Spare parts shortages are forcing airlines to ground planes, report says

    Airplane part manufacturers plan to boost production to help overcome delivery delays and reduce the impact of travel disruption.

  • Twitter says Russian embassy tweet calling for a 'humiliating death' of Ukrainian POWs violates hate speech rules

    The Russian Embassy in the UK tweeted that Ukrainian POWs "deserve a humiliating death" on the day shelling killed more than 50, say reports.

  • Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Delights Again With a Massive Special Dividend

    Tourmaline Oil amazes again with strong Q2 numbers and another special dividend. The post Tourmaline Oil (TSX:TOU) Delights Again With a Massive Special Dividend appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ukraine's celebrated HIMARS weapons have a 2nd payload: Pushing troops to keep going, military experts say

    Ukraine currently has 12 HIMARS from the US that allow it to accurately shoot Russian targets from afar, changing the course of the war.

  • Tim Hortons offers coffee and doughnut as proposed settlement in class action lawsuit

    Tim Hortons has reached a proposed settlement in multiple class action lawsuits alleging the restaurant's mobile app violated customer privacy, which would see the restaurant offer a free coffee and doughnut to affected users. The settlement, negotiated with the legal teams involved in the lawsuits, still requires court approval. The coffee and doughnut chain would also permanently delete any geolocation information it may have collected between April 1, 2019 and Sept. 30, 2020, and direct third

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Would Donovan Mitchell fit on the Raptors?

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium is reporting the Raptors have expressed interest in acquiring Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at how the 25-year-old would fit on Toronto.

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

    While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red