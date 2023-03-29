Russian embassy says US wants to play down involvement in Nord Stream blasts

Reuters
·1 min read
ILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at the Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant in Chelyabinsk, Russia

(Reuters) - The Russian embassy in the U.S. said on Wednesday Washington is seeking to play down damaging information about the alleged involvement of its intelligence services in last year's blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines.

Moscow failed on Monday to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September that ruptured the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany and spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

Russian officials reacted angrily and the Kremlin said on Tuesday it would keep demanding an international investigation.

The Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform that Washington is doing "everything possible" to prevent "impartial efforts" establish circumstances around the explosions.

"We see this as an obvious attempt ... to play down information from reputable journalists that is damaging for the United States about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services," the embassy said in the statement posted in Russian.

In a February blog post, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh cited an unidentified source as saying that U.S. navy divers had destroyed the pipelines with explosives on the orders of President Joe Biden.

The White House dismissed Hersh's report as "utterly false and complete fiction". Norway said the allegations were "nonsense".

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Sonali Paul)

Latest Stories

  • 'We're all Chinese': Ex Taiwan president in China

    STORY: One of the former presidents of Taiwan is making a historic trip to China, becoming the first past or current Taiwanese leader to visit since the 1949 civil war between them.But the trip, which is being billed as an effort to lessen their worsening hostilities, is also being condemned by the political party that rules Taiwan - which is questioning why former President Ma Ying-jeou has decided to visit now.This was the start of Ma's trip in Nanjing, China on Tuesday (March 28). He's talking about shared ethnicity."People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese people, and are both descendants of the Yan and Yellow Emperors. Today, many of the nation-building proposals held dear by the founding father of the country have been realized in Taiwan and the mainland.”Ma was visiting the burial site of Sun Yat-sen, who is celebrated by both sides for overthrowing the last Chinese emperor in 1911. Sun is also considered the founder of the Republic of China, the government that was driven onto Taiwan by Communists during the civil war. Taiwan's official name is the Republic of China to this day.Polls suggest that most modern day Taiwanese people do not identify as Chinese though.Ma's visit is part of an outreach effort by the political party he belongs to, the opposition party called Kuomintang, which traditionally favors close relations with China but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.He is not scheduled to meet with any senior Beijing leaders on the trip.

  • Chipotle agrees to pay after closing store that sought union

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay $240,000 to former employees as part of a settlement stemming from a complaint that the company violated federal law by closing a restaurant where workers wanted to unionize. Chipotle announced it was permanently closing its Augusta, Maine, location last year after workers filed a National Labor Relations Board petition for a union election. The NLRB later said the closure was illegal. The Maine location was the first in the chain t

  • Peru police seize $20 million of cocaine headed for Turkey

    Peruvian authorities said Monday they seized 2.3 tonnes of cocaine disguised as ceramic tiles destined for Turkey via a growing maritime route for illicit drugs. The drug bust happened Friday at a warehouse at Peru's biggest port, El Callao, just outside the capital Lima, police said.

  • Russia may demand compensation for Nord Stream pipeline blasts - diplomat

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow may seek compensation for the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines from two explosions last September, but the future of the projects is unclear, according to a Russian diplomat cited by the news agency RIA Novosti. The pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, were ruptured by unexplained blasts that Moscow called an act of international terrorism. "We do not rule out later raising the issue of compensation for damage as a result of the explosion," Dmitry Birichevsky, head of the Foreign Ministry's department for economic cooperation, said in an interview with RIA.

  • FIFA set to pay clubs £300m for sending players to World Cup

    FIFA will pay clubs almost £300m for sending players to the 2026 World Cup in a huge cash uplift, Sky News understands. The fund agreed to by FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA) has grown 70% to $355m from the $209m (£170m) clubs split as a reward for developing and releasing players to the 2022 World Cup. The World Cup is expanding from 32 to 48 teams for the tournament being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026 and expanding from 64 to 104 matches.

  • UN Security Council won't probe Nord Stream blasts

    The U.N. Security Council on Monday declined a Russian request to investigate the blasts on the pipelines that move natural gas from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea. Russia, China and Brazil voted in favor of the Russian request, but other Security Council members abstained or said another investigation was unnecessary. For a resolution to be adopted by the U.N. Security Council, it needs a minimum of nine “yes” votes in the 15-member council, and no veto by one of the permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France.

  • Josh Hawley splits Senate GOP over 'duplicative' idea to create a new office tracking US aid to Ukraine

    "This is essentially a solution in search of a problem," said the top Republican on the Armed Services Committee, calling Hawley's bill "wasteful."

  • How a US aircraft carrier is part of a high-stakes stand-off in the South China Sea

    There are few greater displays of US military might than its aircraft carriers - when they move, the world pays attention. Deployments like this are routine, but they are undertaken in the knowledge they will be noticed by one power in particular, and that power is China, the US' increasingly assertive competitor. The US' face-off with China has multiple fronts and almost all are becoming more fraught.

  • Saint John man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder of toddler using a Ping-Pong ball

    On what was to be the first day of a five-week jury trial, Karrson Bennett changed his plea to guilty in the death of a Saint John toddler in September 2021. Bennett admitted he put a Ping-Pong ball in the child's mouth and intentionally caused the boy's death. While the publication ban protecting the boy's identity remains in effect, the publication bans governing the details of the court process Monday were lifted by Justice Kathryn Gregory of the Court of King's Bench. The day started with mo

  • Trump's 'hush money' grand jury may have already voted. But the DA can slow-walk filing an indictment, experts say.

    The DA has the power to slow-walk the signing and filing of any indictment. Ex-prosecutors tell Insider how that's done, and why.

  • Xi Jinping’s plan to annex Russian territory is there for all to see

    The long-debated agreement on “Power of Siberia 2” (POS2) – a massive pipeline project to pump gas from Western Siberia to China via Mongolia – has become emblematic of the one-sided and slightly abusive relationship between China and Russia since the start of the Ukraine war. It is not good news for Moscow.

  • Trump says 'I would do that' after Sean Hannity says he 'can't imagine' Trump taking classified records from the White House

    "I don't think you would do it," Hannity told Trump, offering him an out. But Trump replied, "I would do that," and claimed it was his "right."

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late night host had the receipts on the ex-president's Texas rally.

  • The Taliban posted photos of hundreds of US military vehicles it said were abandoned in the chaotic pullout of Afghanistan and now form part of its army

    Afghanistan's rulers the Taliban claim to have rehabilitated hundreds of vehicles the US said it destroyed in its chaotic withdrawal in 2021.

  • A Russian oligarch's 267-foot super yacht — outfitted with a hair salon and infinity pool — has been 'abandoned' in the Caribbean and could be sold off

    The US Department of the Treasury has linked the Alfa Nero super to Andrey Guryev, who the department said is a "close associate" of President Vladimir Putin.

  • Jon Stewart sarcastically says 'what's happened to our country' after being asked about a potential Trump indictment: 'It's as though you can't even commit financial fraud anymore'

    As the potential indictment of former President Donald Trump over the "hush money" scandal looms, Jon Stewart shared his opinion with CNN on Saturday.

  • King Charles receives resignation letter from Nicola Sturgeon

    Nicola Sturgeon has sent a letter resigning as the Scottish First Minister to the King.

  • Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity And Bret Baier Among Names On Fox And Dominion’s Witness List; Judge Doubts Rupert Murdoch’s Claim Of Hardship In Appearing For Live Testimony — Update

    UPDATE, 12:39 PM ET: The judge presiding over Dominion’s defamation case against Fox pushed back on the network’s attorneys for their argument that Rupert Murdoch would be unable to testify live in the upcoming trial. In a hearing on Tuesday, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis cited a letter he received from the Fox legal […]

  • Alex Jones peddles Trump assassination conspiracy as MAGA ramps up violent indictment rhetoric

    ‘Whether Trump is for real or not, the deep state hates his guts and is scared of him, because they see him as a power rival,’ InfoWars host says

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away challenge to Trump's tariffs on steel imports

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge to U.S. steel import tariffs imposed in 2018 under former President Donald Trump - a policy he touted as defending American national security - and largely maintained by President Joe Biden. The justices turned away an appeal by a group of U.S.-based steel importers of a lower court's ruling rejecting their challenge to the Trump administration's imposition of tariffs under a Cold War-era trade law. At issue in the case was whether the findings in a 2018 report to Trump that recommended he impose steel tariffs were subject to second-guessing by courts under federal administrative law.