‘Russian Doll’ Returns With New Time Loop and Expanded Wardrobe

Marisa Guthrie
·4 min read

In the second season of “Russian Doll” — dropping Wednesday on Netflix — Natasha Lyonne’s Nadia Vulvokov is still prowling the East Village, cigarette in hand, in her signature black: black blazer, black jeans. But this season, there is a little more red, and white, and even some pink.

Nadia, and the rest of the cast, have much bigger wardrobes to accommodate the show’s time-traveling narrative.

More from WWD

“That gave the show a whole new dimension this season,” says costume designer Jennifer Rogien. “There are more changes for almost every character.”

The krugerrand coin necklace and other pieces at the home studio of &#x00201c;Russian Doll&#x00201d; costume designer Jennifer Rogien. - Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD
The krugerrand coin necklace and other pieces at the home studio of “Russian Doll” costume designer Jennifer Rogien. - Credit: Lexie Moreland/WWD

Lexie Moreland/WWD

Attentive fans will be able to spot repeat looks. And Nadia’s krugerrand coin necklace takes on heightened prominence. But the gray tweed Helmut Lang deconstructed overcoat that became the character’s signature has been retired.

“We looked at the season one coat long and hard, because it would be realistic that this New York woman would be wearing the same coat. After a lot of discussion, we decided that it might have been a little bit too iconic. It had become a bit of a character signifier. And we didn’t want to carry all of that from season one into season two by repeating that coat again.

“But it was a strong contender,” she adds, “because it really did immediately give you Nadia.”

In its place for season two is a black military-inspired overcoat with gold buttons from Los Angeles-based Avec Les Filles. The coat is more tailored than the Lang one; its silhouette is actually similar to the Polo Ralph Lauren cashmere coat that Nadia also wore in season one — when she made it to day two.

Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov in &#x00201c;Russian Doll.&#x00201d; - Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX
Natasha Lyonne as Nadia Vulvokov in “Russian Doll.” - Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The time loop narrative of season one — in which Nadia relives her 36th birthday over and over again, meeting an untimely end and waking up to do it all over again — is replaced in season two with a time travel device in which Nadia and Alan (Charlie Barnett) explicate familial trauma by traveling back in time to the early 1980s. (Their time travel mechanism — the Downtown 6 train — feels particularly ominous as New Yorkers have endured a series of horrific crimes in the city’s subways.)

Rogien and her team did need a wardrobe that could hide a lot of padding for Lyonne’s stunt doubles, as the character repeatedly met a gruesome end. There is also more daylight in season two, and a little bit more optimism. The time travel scenes take place in the early ’80s, which feels a bit more like the late 1970s, a very distinct era in fashion. Chloë Sevigny (who plays Nadia’s mother Lenora) dons a suede and shearling swing coat and rose floral dress. The dress was sourced from Etsy seller Grit & Glam Vintage, which had rare early ’80s deadstock items and some in duplicate.

“In season one [Lenora] was one of the few characters that had blue in her wardrobe,” says Rogien. “And we really minimized green except for Maxine [Greta Lee], a similarly rule-breaking character. This season, we incorporated more blue and green to broaden the world and help to tell that story with color. Even if you don’t notice it when those time periods appear on-screen, you feel that something is different.”

A self-described “theater kid,” Rogien, 42, grew up in Montana and Idaho. Her mother — a nurse practitioner and teacher — taught her to sew; she made clothes for Rogien and her four siblings when they were children.

“I remember playing a lot of dress-up,” she says. “It was the early ’80s, so they would now be considered Prairie-core, but at the time they were the real thing. I liked that escapism, that I could build a whole world on my body.”

College at Yale brought her to the Northeast, where she worked in the university’s theater doing makeup (including age makeup) and, because she could sew, costuming. “For a hot minute, I thought I would be a makeup artist,” she says.

She attended Parsons AAS Fashion Design school where she focused on fashion construction. She did a short stint as a buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue — while moonlighting in indie theater — before realizing the job at Saks had more to do with business than fashion. Her first big break came when she landed a PA job on the 2006 cult film “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus,” with Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges. She met Lyonne on “Orange Is the New Black.” Rogien has also worked on HBO’s “Girls” and The CW’s New York art world set “Katy Keene.”

“There’s something about the creation of a character through clothing that really speaks to me,” she says. “Being able to communicate through clothes, that’s what’s always been interesting to me. With fashion, you can manufacture your story and you can be whoever you want to be.”

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • What does the future hold for Carey Price?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss Carey Price's return to the Montreal Canadiens, and what his immediate and long-term future is with the organization.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Guelph, Ont., track and field club brings fitness, friendship to LGBTQ community

    Decked out in purple shorts and zebra-print running shoes, Jacob Maxwell leads about a dozen people through a brisk workout at the University of Guelph field house. By day, the 22-year-old studies to be a veterinarian. But on Sunday nights, he coaches Telos Athletics: an amateur track and field club that aims to bring the joy of movement to the LGBTQ community in the Ontario city. "Telos is … really a space for any kind of physical activity, all based on the principle that queer people are welco

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • An Indigenous runner from Wiikwemikoong gets ready to run the Boston Marathon

    Running has been a part of Shayla Manitowabi-Huebner's life since sixth grade. She's a member of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island. Now based in Utah, she is getting ready to run the race of her life, the Boston Marathon on Monday. She said she only found out about the opportunity eight weeks ago. She was running prior to that but no hard workouts. Manitowabi-Huebner is running as a member of the Native Women Running group. She said she found inspiration through that group

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.