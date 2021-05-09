Russian Doc Who Lied About Navalny Poisoning ‘Disappeared in the Woods’

Alexey Malgavko via Reuters

The doctor who famously and falsely announced that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was not poisoned but had a bout of pancreatitis and hypoglycemia has disappeared in a swampy forest, according to several Russian media outlets.

Alexander Murakhovsky, who was promoted to become minister of health of the Omsk Region days after he publicly refuted claims that someone had tried to kill Vladimir Putin’s most public foe, went hunting on a four-wheeler May 7 and has not been seen since. His hunting partners failed to find him after a day of searching and later alerted authorities, who have continued looking for him.

Navalny, who fell into a coma on a flight from Tomsk to Moscow in August 2020, was later transferred to Berlin where German doctors confirmed he had been poisoned with a substance similar to Novichok. Murakhovsky had tried to block the transfer abroad, but finally backed down and signed off on it. He was soon promoted.

Navalny Says He’s Ending Three-Week Hunger Strike After Doctors Told Him He’s Dying

Navalny later mocked the promotion, writing on Twitter, “You lie, fake test results, are ready to please the bosses in any way—you get an award and a promotion.”

Two other doctors who treated Navaly at the Omsk hospital have died. Sergei Maksimishin, the deputy head physician who originally confirmed Navalny had been poisoned before backtracking, died of a heart attack in December 2020. In March 2021, Rustam Agishev, another doctor who treated Navalny, died from complications after suffering a stroke.

Navalny is currently serving a jail term for violating parole conditions by traveling to Germany to seek medical treatment for the poisoning. He ended a near-fatal hunger strike in April.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.