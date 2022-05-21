Russian Director Condemns War Against Ukraine and Cannes Ban of Russian Journalists, Cinema

Natalie Oganesyan
·4 min read

Russian filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov — whose film “Tchaikovsky’s Wife” recently premiered at Cannes, where it is seeking US distribution — condemned Russia’s war on Ukraine after fleeing the country himself but added that he disagreed with the festival’s ban on Russian journalists and cinema.

“If you live inside the war, and you understand you’re inside the war — for a person like me, that’s very painful,” he said in an interview with IndieWire. “I had to say, ‘F— the war, I hate you [Russian president Vladimir Putin], bye.’ You can’t be silent about this war.”

Serebrennikov himself had been in hot water with Russian authorities back in 2017, when he was convicted of embezzlement through his theater company and banned from leaving the country — a decision which outraged human rights groups who denounced the charge as falsified. His sentence was later lifted, and Serebrennikov immigrated to Germany, spurred to relocate as a result of the war despite having to leave behind his 90-year-old father.

Also Read:
Topless, Screaming Protester Removed From Cannes Red Carpet (Photos)

However, the director added that he couldn’t condone Cannes’ ban on Russian journalists, delegations and “anyone linked to the Russian government.” Several previously accredited reporters, who were not linked with the state, were denied access to the festival. The filmmaker is the only Russian creative at the festival, and his film was permitted entry since production on it predated the war in Ukraine. While Serebrennikov’s film itself was not government-funded, he sees no issue with allowing space for them.

“If it’s not a propaganda film, no,” he said. “Propaganda is always about the ideas of the government. True art films are about the vulnerability in every human being, about the value of each life.”

Though he said he can understand why many Ukrainian Cannes attendees have called for a complete ban on Russian cinema and creatives, he maintained that the culture is worth preserving — and is difficult to excise from the global consciousness.

“I can see why they say this because everything is very painful for them,” Serebrennikov said. “Even hearing the Russian language is very painful for them because of the war. I understand that and accept this. But we can’t stop language, we can’t stop music, we can’t stop staging, we can’t stop cinema. Can you explain to French people that now at this very minute they have to avoid Chekhov, Tchaikovsky, Tolstoy, Eisenstein, Tarkovsky — and forget them all? Of course they won’t, because it’s a part of their consciousness. It’s not so easy to cut off Russian culture when it’s part of global culture.”

Also Read:
Cannes Report Day 3: ‘Tchaikovsky’s Wife’ Director Calls for Lifting of Sanctions on Russian Oligarch

Serebrennikov’s own films deal with critical perspectives that examine and contend with darker aspects of Russian culture. His 2018 “Leto” explored the 1980s underground Leningrad rock scene, winning the festival’s soundtrack award. Fantasy dramedy “Petrov’s Flu” — last year’s Cannes entry — satirized modern Russian life. Meanwhile, “Limonov,” his latest project being screened for potential Cannes buyers, follows the story of the radical poet and political dissident Eduard Limonov, who fled to the US in 1974.

Despite this, he faced backlash for accepting financing from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who is dealing with heavy sanctions. Serebrennikov defended him as a “real patron of the arts” and said he didn’t pay close attention to investment details. “I just spent the money,” he said. He previously defended Abramovich on Cannes’ third day, calling for a lifting of sanctions and pointing out that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy was against them given Abramovich’s historical support of Ukraine.

He also recalled the negative reception he’s received for his movies from Russian state media, who “hate” what he does and believe he is “destroying Russian culture.” Serebrennikov said, “I’m trying to shoot films about people who have their own relationship with the government. They riot against the system. I don’t like the word dissident but there is no other word for people who started their own rebellion against the state of things.”

Also Read:
How Ethan Hawke’s Love for Paul Newman Started at Church and Came to Cannes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Before-and-after photos show the personal toll of Ukraine's war on Zelenskyy since he took office 3 years ago

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy morphed from a comedian to a wartime leader dealing with a devastating war and holding the attention of the world.

  • Morgan Freeman among 963 Americans banned from entering Russia

    Russia has published a list of 963 Americans who have been "permanently banned" from entering the country in response to US sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine. Actor Morgan Freeman, 84, is among the names on the list, apparently as a result of appearing in a video clip in 2017 that accused the Russian government of meddling with American democracy. Freeman narrated the promotional video for an organisation named The Committee to Investigate Russia, CNN reports.

  • Ukraine war: The site where 'hundreds' of Russians were killed after botched attempt to cross Donets River

    The Donbas is feeling the brunt of the recent Russian military failures. The country's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, says the twin areas of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine are being "turned into hell". Severodonetsk in Luhansk is the last Ukrainian pocket of resistance and the Russians want this city so they can complete their capture of the whole of Luhansk and then move on to Donetsk.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy proposes formal deal on compensation from Russia

    Zelenskiy, who says Russia is trying to destroy as much of Ukraine's infrastructure as it can, said such a deal would show nations planning aggressive acts that they would have to pay for their actions. "We invite partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and create a mechanism ensuring that everybody who suffered from Russian actions can receive compensation for all losses incurred," he said in a video address. Zelenskiy said that under such a deal, Russian funds and property in signatory nations would be confiscated.

  • Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

    POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Concern mounted Saturday over Ukrainian fighters who became prisoners at the end of Russia's brutal three-month siege of Mariupol, as a Moscow-backed separatist leader vowed they would face tribunals. Russia claimed full control of the Azovstal steel plant, which for weeks was the last holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city, now in ruins with more than 20,000 residents feared dead. Its seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir

  • U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker

    BANGKOK (AP) — Delegates from the United States and four other nations staged a walkout Saturday when a representative from Russia began his opening remarks at a meeting of trade ministers of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation group in the Thai capital, officials said. A Japanese official said Japan's Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda and his counterparts from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Canada walked out of the meeting in Bangkok to protest Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The official spo

  • As Russia intensifies push for Donbas, Ukraine rules out ceasefire

    KYIV/OSLO (Reuters) -Ukraine ruled out a ceasefire or concessions to Moscow on Saturday as Russia intensified an offensive in the eastern Donbas region and stopped providing gas to Finland. After ending weeks of resistance by the last Ukrainian fighters in the strategic southeastern city of Mariupol, Russia is waging what appears to be a major offensive in Luhansk, one of two provinces in Donbas.

  • Tim Anderson calls Josh Donaldson's 'Jackie' comment racist after benches clear in White Sox-Yankees game

    Tim Anderson said Josh Donaldson called him "Jackie" in reference to Jackie Robinson. Anderson and manager Tony La Russa took issue with the remark.

  • If your blood sugar, blood pressure is out of control, you may be missing this key mineral

    Not to worry you, but you could be low in a mineral that you rarely think about.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Divided by hockey loyalties, Calgary brothers call truce for Battle of Alberta

    The Battle of Alberta is sparking a lot of rivalries across the province as fans get set for Game 2 of the Edmonton-Calgary series, and in some cases those rivalries run deep in families within the same household. Consider brothers Mark and Douglas Henri, who live in the northwest Calgary community of Royal Oak with their sister, mom and dad. The whole family cheers for the Calgary Flames, except for Mark, who is an Edmonton Oilers fan. "It's pretty hard. My entire family — that includes my aunt

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton scored with 3.8 seconds remaining, giving the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night. The stunning finish put the Lightning up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series that heads to Tampa for Game 3 on Sunday. The game appeared headed for overtime before Colton scored from right in front of goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky off a backhand pass from Nikit

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp