Russian deserter threatens to blow himself up with hand grenade

The Russian deserter (left) was being escorted to a psychological evaluation as part of his upcoming trial when he escaped and made his stand with the grenade

A Russian deserter on Wednesday threatened to blow himself up with a hand grenade in a desperate bid to get his charges dropped, before being talked down by a regional governor.

Traffic came to a standstill on a motorway in the central Russian city of Ufa as the soldier threatened to detonate the grenade in a tense standoff.

Local media outlet Prufy quoted an unnamed resident who saw a man “by the petrol station who holds a grenade in his hand and is threatening to blow up everyone”.

Russian media identified him as a 39-year-old named Ildar who had been sent to fight in Ukraine but reportedly ran away from his base in the Rostov region near the border before he was caught and charged with abandoning his post.

Baza reported that the soldier was being escorted to a psychological evaluation as part of his upcoming trial when he escaped and made his stand with the grenade.

The crisis was resolved after the man demanded to see Radiy Khabirov, the governor of the Bashkortostan region, who first spoke to him on the phone and later showed up at the motorway.

The governor of the Bashkortostan region (left) speaks to the soldier identified as 39-year-old Ildar alongside the motorway

In an extraordinary video, Mr Khabirov, wearing a polo shirt, can be seen standing a few metres away from the man on the road and calling out to him.

“I care about your life because you got into trouble. I want to help you,” he said.

The soldier responded: “If I put the grenade down, would my trouble go away?”

Mr Khabirov then walked over to the ex-soldier, shaking his hand before the two of them sat together on the motorway railing.

Russia’s National Guard later published a photo showing a grenade lying on the ground with its detonator removed.

In a statement later on Wednesday, the governor said: “It’s tough out there [in Ukraine] ... He made a mistake and broke the law - escaped from the military base. I definitely feel sorry for him.”

The image released by Russia’s National Guard showing a grenade lying on the ground with its detonator removed

Mr Khabirov promised to help the former soldier but added that “it would be wrong if everyone went around with grenades”.

It was the latest in a long line of incidents involving demobilised soldiers returning home from the front lines in Ukraine only to perpetrate acts of violence.

The Bashkortostan governor was previously known as an authoritarian leader who had little tolerance for dissent in his region.

In one of the highest profile political trials last year, Lilya Chanysheva, former head of the local office of Alexei Navalny’s opposition movement in Ufa, the region’s capital, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years over her political activism earlier this year.

Mr Navalny, her former boss, said Mr Khabirov had personal animosity for Ms Chanysheva and had encouraged police to bring charges against her.

Mr Khabirov has not commented on Mr Chanysheva’s case.