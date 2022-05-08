Russian Deputy PM visits ruined Ukrainian city of Mariupol

·2 min read
Buses carrying evacuees from Mariupol arrive in Bezimenne

(Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin has visited Mariupol, the country's most senior government official yet to set foot in the Ukrainian southern port city after weeks of Russian bombardment.

Russia, which sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, claimed taking control of the city on the Sea of Azov on April 21 after nearly two months of siege.

However, some Ukrainian fighters are still holed up in the city's vast Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks - the last holdout against Russian forces there. Ukrainian military said on Sunday Russia continued intensive shelling of the plant.

Khusnullin, who in the Russian government is in charge of construction and urban development, said on Telegram he had visited Mariupol and eastern Ukrainian town of Volnovakha among other territories "liberated" by Russian forces.

"Restoration of peaceful life begins in the regions. There's a lot of work to be done. We will help, in particular ... with providing humanitarian aid," he wrote in a Telegram post.

Khusnullin visited the commercial port of Mariupol he said should be used to bring in building materials to restore the city, according to Russian defence ministry's TV channel Zvezda.

The port, which lies between the Crimea Peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014 and parts of eastern Ukraine taken by Russian-backed separatists the same year, is key to linking up the two Russian-held territories and blocking Ukrainian exports.

The port will ship off the first cargo from Russian-backed self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic in May, its head Denis Pushilin, who accompanied Khusnullin, said on Telegram.

Moscow says its actions in Ukraine are aimed to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war and have accused Russian forces of land grab and war crimes. Moscow denies the allegations and says it targets only military or strategic sites, not civilians.

(Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heinen starts Penguins' late surge in 7-4 win over Rangers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa

  • Don't underestimate Fleury, he's been here before

    If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Nova Scotia's Custio Clayton faces top contender on path to fight for world title

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. When Custio Clayton and Jaron Ennis square off in an IBF title eliminator bout May 14, they'll compete for a prime position in pro-boxing's talent-rich welterweight division. "Title Eliminator" is boxing jargon for what normal sports call a semifinal, and the winner between Ennis, a blue-chip prospect from Philadelphia, and Clayton, a veteran contender fro

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • Invictus Games were 'one of the best things' this flag-bearer ever experienced

    It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • Old habits return as Lightning ground Leafs in Game 2

    The Lightning, as they often do, bounced back after a rough loss to take Game 2 in Toronto.

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Lindholm scores lone Flames goal in 1-0 win over Stars to start playoff series

    CALGARY — Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for the Calgary Flames on Tuesday in a 1-0 win to open their playoff series against the Dallas Stars. Game 2 in the best-of-seven series is Thursday at the Saddledome before heading to American Airlines Center for Saturday's Game 3 and Monday's Game 4. Lindholm scored a power-play goal early in the first period. Jacob Markstrom stopped all 16 shots he faced in front of a Saddledome sellout for his second career playoff shutout. The playoff win was ju

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Masai Ujiri on Lakers/Nick Nurse rumours, being proud of Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri had a laugh about the rumours swirling around the Lakers and Nick Nurse. Also, he commented on what Scottie Barnes showed in his rookie season and how proud he was of Pascal Siakam's rebound year. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Part-owner Ryan keeping Queen's Plate as an option for Canadian-bred Messier

    The American Triple Crown remains first and foremost on Canadian-bred Messier's radar but part-owner Tom Ryan isn't closing the door on the horse returning north to run in the $1-million Queen's Plate. The three-year-old colt — named after former NHL star Mark Messier — is the early 8-1 third choice for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. The Preakness is slated for May 21 with the Belmont scheduled for June 11. That would still leave Messier time to return to Canada on Aug. 21 fo

  • Capitals rally late, stun top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Oshie didn't see his go-ahead goal get into the net. The Florida Panthers didn't see this coming, either. And right away, the top overall seed in the Stanley Cup playoffs finds itself in some trouble. Oshie scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 30 shots and the Washington Capitals rallied past the top-seeded Panthers 4-2 in the opener of their Eastern Conference first-round series Tuesday night. “It's one game," Capitals coach P

  • Decorated Canadian coach Melody Davidson joins Premier Hockey Federation

    Two-time Olympic hockey gold medal coach Melody Davidson has joined the Premier Hockey Federation as director of league and hockey operations. Davidson coached Canada to Olympic women's hockey titles in 2006 and 2010 and was director of the squad that won gold in 2014. She also coached Canada to five women's world hockey titles. The 58-year-old from Oyen, Alta., joins new PHF commissioner Reagan Carey. The two women were previously international rivals. Carey was director of U.S. women's hockey

  • Five Things To Know about the NHL playoffs

    Friday night in the Stanley Cup playoffs saw the Leafs abuse Vasilevskiy again, the Oilers drown the Kings in a deluge of goals once again and a modern NHL legend add to his legacy. Here are five things to know as we head into Saturday's post-season action: VASILEVSKIY SHAKY ONCE AGAIN Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Friday and went down 2-1 in their first-round series. That now brings his goals-against average in this ser

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Olympic champion sprinter Bruny Surin chosen as Canada's chef de mission for Paris 2024

    He's an Olympic champion, world champion, an Order of Canada member and now Bruny Surin can add Team Canada chef de mission for the Paris 2024 Olympics to his long list of accomplishments. The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) made it official on Friday morning more than two years ahead of the Summer Games. "I received a call from the COC board to tell me I was the chosen one for Paris and I was just jumping up and down," Surin told CBC Sports. "Even as I'm talking to you now I am at a loss for w