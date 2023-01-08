Russian commanders 'preparing for major Ukrainian offensive'

Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery near the Donbass frontline in eastern Ukraine - Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russian commanders are "preoccupied" with the potential for a major new Ukrainian offensive in two regions and are struggling to determine where to focus their defence efforts, according to the UK Ministry of Defence.

"In recent weeks, Russia has bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, especially between the towns of Vasilyvka and Orikhiv," the ministry said in its morning intelligence update on Sunday.

But war planners also appear to be preparing for the possibility of major Ukrainian action in northern Luhansk Oblast.

"Deciding which of these threats to prioritise countering is likely one of the central dilemmas for Russian operational planners," it said.

While "a major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Russia’s Rostov region and Crimea," according to the ministry, "Ukrainian success in Luhansk would further undermine Russia’s professed war aim of ‘liberating’ the Donbas."

10:09 AM

Ukraine targets Russian stars in first sanctions list

Ukraine issued its first sanctions list on Saturday, targeting more than 100 Russian artists and other public figures.

In his nightly address, President Zelensky said the list targeted "many citizens of Russia and persons associated with it who justify the war, help to wage it, or glorify the terrorist state... Everyone whose voice sounds in unison with the roar of Russian artillery will be isolated from the civilised world."

Those named on the list, which includes three Ukrainians, will have any assets in Ukraine frozen and banned from entering the country.

Among the highest-profile figures is Vienna-based opera singer Anna Netrebko, who is accused of being too close to the Kremlin, although she has condemned the war in Ukraine, for which she has faced a backlash in Russia.

Also on the list is Russian pop star Philipp Kirkorov and actor and director Nikita Mikhalkov, a former Academy Award nominee.

09:52 AM

Christmas 'ceasefire' ends

Russia's Christmas 'ceasefire' ended on Sunday but observers said there had been little change in fighting during the self-declared pause.

Moscow said on Saturday its forces in Ukraine would maintain a 36-hour ceasefire to mark Orthodox Christmas.

But the general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Russian troops had shelled dozens of positions and settlements along the front line on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attacks showed Moscow could not be trusted.

"They were saying something about a supposed ceasefire. The reality, however, was that Russian shells once again hit Bakhmut and other Ukrainian positions".

Russia said its troops had only returned artillery fire when fired upon by Ukrainian forces.

"The ceasefire, you know how that works?" said 30-year-old humanitarian volunteer Vasyl Liesin.

"When Putin says there's a ceasefire, it's actually the other way round: there's no ceasefire. They shelled us a lot yesterday. During the night, it was more or less calm. But that's how it usually is: one day there's shelling, the next day it's calmer."