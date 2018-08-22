FC Rostov release 'lucky carpet' fourth kit after fan brings one to game

Rostov's new carpet-themed kit is flying off the shelves.

The Russian Premier League club claim to have shifted hundreds of pre-orders of the patterned kit, which is available for sale on their website.

Rostov launched the kit after a fan bizarrely brought a carpet to their home win over Yenisey Krasnoyarsk.

READ MORE: The 10 worst kits in English football this season

The club subsequently convinced the supporter in question to part with the rug after clips of him waving the carpet during the match went viral on social media.

Must remember to take a carpet next time I’m at a match. #Rostov#carpetpic.twitter.com/7NcPlr0aD4

— Andrew W (@therealwiblo) August 20, 2018

FC Rostov have launched a carpet themed fourth kit

And while it is highly unlikely the kit will ever be worn by the team, Rostov say 500 people have already purchased the replica design.

READ MORE: Too many stepovers! How Ferguson taught Ronaldo

READ MORE: From Yaya Touré to Hatem Ben Arfa: the free agents looking for a home

"There are already more than 500 pre-orders for our fourth kit!" the club posted on Twitter. "We're in a hurry! The sale is limited!"

Rostov will hope the carpet continues to be a lucky omen in their next game on Friday against Arsenal Tula.