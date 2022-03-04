Russian cats are the latest to be banned from international competitions after Ukraine invasion

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
First it was the soccer governing body FIFA, the annual soccer tournament UEFA and the International Skating Union banning Russian athletes and teams from all events. Then the International Paralympic Committee barred Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the upcoming Winter Paralympics.

Now, cats from Russia can't compete in any international competition, the Federation Internationale Feline announced.

In a statement posted on its website, FIFe said any cat bred in Russia cannot be imported or registered in its pedigree book outside the country. Not only that, but any cat belonging to exhibitors living in Russia cannot enter any FIFe show outside the country, no matter where they were registered. The restrictions will be in place until May 31.

"The FIFe Executive Board is shocked and horrified that the army of the Russian Federation invaded the Republic of Ukraine and started a war," the statement read. "Many innocent people died, many more are wounded and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are forced to flee their homes to save their lives. We can all witness the destruction and chaos caused by this unprecedented act of aggression.

"The Board of FIFe feels it cannot just witness these atrocities and do nothing."

A woman walks near Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24.

The group, which calls itself the "United Nations of Cat Federations," is an international group made up of 40 countries that regularly puts on cat shows throughout the world. Created in 1949, the group puts on more than 700 shows a year, and more than 200,000 cats take part, according to its website.

In the statement, the group said many of their cat enthusiasts are "desperately" trying to care for their cats and other animals as Russian forces attack Ukraine. The group said members of its clubs in the bordering countries of Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova are "lending a helping hand to their Ukrainian breeder friends."

FIFe's board of directors said it would dedicate part of its budget to Ukrainian cat breeders and owners.

"We hope for the sake of our Ukrainian friends that this terrible situation will not last a lot longer and we wish them a lot of courage and good fortune!" the statement reads.

FIFe's decision is one of just many bans, sanctions and boycotts that have been placed on Russia and its citizens as a response to the Ukrainian invasion. Apple halted the sale of its products in the country, and Toyota has suspended operations in Russia.

Since the invasion began last week, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said an estimated 2,000 civilians have been killed.

