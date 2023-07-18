Russian businessmen snapped up $40 billion worth of Western company assets at bargain-bin prices amid the corporate exodus: report

Russian businessmen snapped up $40 billion worth of Western company assets at bargain-bin prices amid the corporate exodus. Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russian businessmen bought the assets of 110 Western companies exiting the country at bargain-bin prices.

These assets were collectively valued at 35 billion euros, or nearly $40 billion, at the end of 2022, per the report.

Russia has been making it increasingly difficult for foreign firms to exit the country.

Western companies have been exiting Russia in droves since the Ukraine war. Many firms have written down assets, and two major consumer giants were seized by the Kremlin recently.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Now, a new report says that Russians acquired billions of such assets at a hefty discount.

Russian businessmen bought the assets of 110 Western companies "that have fully or partially left Russia" at bargain-bin prices, independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on Thursday. These assets were collectively valued at 35 billion euros, or nearly $40 billion, at the end of 2022, per the report.

The media outlet came to this conclusion after analyzing the top 100 largest new owners by the value of the net assets they acquired. The data was compiled by the Kyiv School of Economics from the public register of Russia's federal tax service.

Novaya Gazeta did not specify how much the businesses were individually sold for, but said they were usually acquired for "next to nothing."

Nearly half of the assets analyzed by Novaya Gazeta — amounting to 1.6 trillion rubles, or almost $18 billion — was bought by Vladimir Potanin, a Russian oligarch and the country's richest man, the report states. The tycoon was sanctioned by the US and UK last year. Potanin is the president of Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of high-grade nickel.

One reason for the bargain-bin prices: Some of the foreign businesses were purchased by their local Russian counterparts with buy-back options allowing the original owners to return to the market in the future, per the report.

Foreign firms also had to slash their sale prices because in December 2022, Russia started forcing those selling their assets to dispose of them at a 50% discount. Moscow also charges the companies an exit fee of at least 10% of the sale value.

From March 2023 onward, the Russian government also required sellers from "unfriendly countries" to donate at least 10% of the sale proceeds to the Russian budget.

Moscow is making it increasingly challenging to exit the Russian market

More than a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, just 529 foreign companies have made a clean break with the country, according to an ongoing study from Yale University. That's despite 1,000 companies announcing they were voluntarily cutting back on operations merely two months after the Ukraine war started.

And it's not for lack of trying: More than 2,000 companies were seeking approval to exit the Russian market, the Financial Times reported in March, but the progress has been slow due to logistical delays.

The most well-known of these corporate exits was from McDonald's, which sold off its operations in Russia in 2022 after more than three decades in the country. McDonald's replacement is a copycat chain that has replaced the "Big Mac" with the "Big Hit."

Story continues

Others who have varying degrees of active operations in Russia cannot simply pack up and go for a variety of business and non-business-related reasons, including operational, ethical, and policy challenges, Insider reported in March.

Potanin did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent by Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider