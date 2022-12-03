How Russian bombardment of a frontline village brought an estranged couple back together

Ben Farmer
Valeriy and his partner Nadia - Heathcliff O'Malley
Valeriy and his partner Nadia - Heathcliff O'Malley

There is scarcely a house in the farming village of Posad-Pokrovske that has not somehow been smashed by shelling.

The civic landmarks of the village school and sports centre are in ruins, while the roofs of homes are torn off and walls knocked down.

It seems impossible for anyone to have remained in the once-busy settlement for the months when it found itself on the front line between Mykolaiv and Kherson.

Yet somehow a few did. From the pre-war population of around 3,000 residents, humanitarian volunteers estimate somewhere around 30 stayed through the worst rather than evacuate.

As fighting has swept across Ukraine and millions have left their homes looking for safety, it has often been the most vulnerable, the elderly, the infirm and their carers, who have been trapped by advances.

The village of Posad Prokovske was on the frontline of the battles for Mykolaiv and Kherson - Heathcliff O'Malley
The village of Posad Prokovske was on the frontline of the battles for Mykolaiv and Kherson - Heathcliff O'Malley

Valeriy Shulypa and Nadia Chernoshenko seem to have stayed from a mix of stubbornness and because they had each other.

“My house is my castle. I feel better in my own house. I have food, I can cook, I don't want to move,” explains Mr Shulypa, aged 49.

The barrage against their village had also apparently rekindled their relationship. The couple were born 20 yards across the street from each other. They watched each other grow up and went to the same school. He went into the merchant navy, before coming back home and getting a job at a grain silo. She became a farm labourer.

They had been together before, but at the time of the Russian invasion were living apart. Mr Shylpa was reluctant to go into the history of their on-off relationship. “There were ups and downs. It's not important now,” he said.

Russian forces pushed north out of Crimea toward Mykolaiv at the start of the war, and over the summer it was at Posad-Pokrovske the Ukrainian front line solidified.

As Russian artillery battered the village, a shell hit Ms Chernoshenko's family home. She was unharmed, but the roof was badly damaged.

The pair remained in the village throughout the entire battle - Heathcliff O'Malley
The pair remained in the village throughout the entire battle - Heathcliff O'Malley

Mr Shulypa went across the road to check she was alright and invited her to move in with him. She fusses over him as he recounts their story and he glances at her with a roguish smile.

He says: “There were days when there were 150 or 200 impacts on the village. It was bad all the time. But we both wanted to stay. God will decide how long we live.”

Two shell holes in their garden show how close they came to disaster. Not only are the outside walls of their house peppered with shrapnel, but also the interior walls where shards of metal were blasted through the windows. They replaced the glass several times, only to have it blown out again.

They frequently slept in the basement. On at least one night they saw the twinkle of what they thought were fireworks raining down on the village, only to realise it was incendiary phosphorus munitions.

Ukrainian soldiers who had positions in the village advised them to leave, without success. Volunteers brought food to those left in the village and in turn, the couple often cooked food for the troops.

“Soldiers told us we were either mad, or made of steel,” says Ms Chernoshenko.

Valeriy and his partner Nadia - Heathcliff O'Malley
Valeriy and his partner Nadia - Heathcliff O'Malley

They relaxed and took their minds off the shells by making jigsaws together in the evening. Raised on tales of Second World War fortitude, they laid in stocks of food and prepared for winter. They also argued over whether it was safe to fly a Ukrainian flag from their metal gate.

“We have had the whole spectrum of emotions here,” says Ms Chernoshenko. “Laughing, crying, everything. There was a lot of shelling and after the shelling we used to laugh. It was something that became normal.”

The front has moved on. Kherson to the south was liberated in mid-November and Posad-Pokrovske is slowly coming back to life. Hammering rings out across the ruins as returning families board up shattered windows, assess what can be salvaged and stretch tarpaulin across missing sections of roof.

The village is left to count the cost of the war. “We know a 21-year-old who died in the war,” says Ms Chernoshenko “What is the reason for it? Who needs this war?”

