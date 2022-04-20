Russian and Belarusian players banned from Wimbledon due to invasion of Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PA Sport Staff
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
  • Aryna Sabalenka
    Belarusian tennis player

Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon due to the invasion of Ukraine, a decision which the ATP has called “unfair”.

Entries from players from the two countries will be declined “with deep regret”, tournament organisers said.

Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women’s world number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be among those affected by the decision.

Men&#39;s world number two Daniil Medvedev looks set to be banned from Wimbledon
Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev looks set to be banned from Wimbledon (Jed Leicester/PA)

All England Club chairman Ian Hewitt said: “We recognise that this is hard on the individuals affected, and it is with sadness that they will suffer for the actions of the leaders of the Russian regime.

“We have very carefully considered the alternative measures that might be taken within the UK Government guidance but, given the high profile environment of The Championships, the importance of not allowing sport to be used to promote the Russian regime and our broader concerns for public and player (including family) safety, we do not believe it is viable to proceed on any other basis at The Championships.”

Wimbledon said that the decision would be reconsidered if circumstances “change materially” between now and June and welcomed the LTA’s decision to also ban players from Russia and Belarus from its UK events this summer.

A statement on behalf of the All England Club and the Committee of Management of The Championships expressed ongoing support to “all those impacted by the conflict in Ukraine during these shocking and distressing times”.

It added: “We share in the universal condemnation of Russia’s illegal actions and have carefully considered the situation in the context of our duties to the players, to our community and to the broader UK public as a British sporting institution.

“We have also taken into account guidance set out by the UK Government specifically in relation to sporting bodies and events.

“Given the profile of The Championships in the United Kingdom and around the world, it is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts of Government, industry, sporting and creative institutions to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible.

Ian Hewitt
AELTC chairman Ian Hewitt said players from Russia and Belarus had been banned from Wimbledon with “deep regret” (Adam Davy/PA)

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.

“It is therefore our intention, with deep regret, to decline entries from Russian and Belarusian players to The Championships 2022.”

However, the ATP reacted to the announcement by saying it believed the decision could set a “damaging precedent”.

“Our sport is proud to operate on the fundamental principles of merit and fairness, where players compete as individuals to earn their place in tournaments based on the ATP Rankings,” an ATP statement read.

“We believe that today’s unilateral decision by Wimbledon and the LTA to exclude players from Russia and Belarus from this year’s British grass-court swing is unfair and has the potential to set a damaging precedent for the game.

“Discrimination based on nationality also constitutes a violation of our agreement with Wimbledon that states that player entry is based solely on ATP Rankings.

“Any course of action in response to this decision will now be assessed in consultation with our Board and Member councils.

“It is important to stress that players from Russia and Belarus will continue to be allowed to compete at ATP events under a neutral flag, a position that has until now been shared across professional tennis. In parallel, we will continue our joint humanitarian support for Ukraine under Tennis Plays for Peace.”

The LTA said in a statement that it recognised the situation in Ukraine was beyond the control of players but that banning them from competing “has the support of the British public”.

Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka in action against Karolina Pliskova in their ladies’ singles semi-final at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

Players from the two countries have so far been permitted to continue taking part on the tennis tour but under a neutral flag and with no anthem played.

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston welcomed the “decisive action” taken by Wimbledon, adding: “The UK has taken a leading role internationally to make clear that President Putin must not be able to use sport to legitimise Russia’s barbaric invasion of Ukraine.

“Whilst the withdrawal of individual athletes is a complex issue that will divide opinion, there is a bigger cause at stake.

“We have set out our position with sport governing bodies and event organisers and will continue to encourage them to take appropriate action for their sport.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries added on Twitter: “This decision means Putin won’t use the most iconic grand slam in tennis to try to legitimise the horrors he is inflicting on the Ukrainian people. The right move.”

US Open champion Medvedev reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, while Sabalenka was a beaten semi-finalist.

Russian world number 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka – a two-time Australian Open champion – will also miss out, along with men’s world number eight Andrey Rublev.

Wimbledon is set to take place from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Climate change and farming driving insect decline

    Combined pressures of global heating and farming can halve insect populations in some places - study.

  • Johnson heads to India to meet Modi, escape 'partygate' flak

    LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India. Johnson is due to visit the western state of Gujarat and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the two-day trip that starts Thursday. He hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. Modi

  • Zelenskyy's path from comedy to tragedy: Can he save Ukraine from Russian war invaders?

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's crusade to fix Ukraine was born on a TV sitcom. His grit and intensity now are key to its very survival as a nation.

  • Wimbledon bans Russian and Belarusian tennis players including Daniil Medvedev over Ukraine war

    Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been banned from competing at Wimbledon this summer because of Vladimir Putin's "unjustified" war in Ukraine. Stars including men's world number two Daniil Medvedev and number eight Andrey Rublev, both of Russia, and women's number four, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, will no longer be allowed to play in the third grand slam of the year. The All England Club, which holds the tournament in southwest London every summer, is the first tennis organisation to refuse Russian And Belarusian players outright.

  • Some refugees returned to Ukraine due to visa delays , claims Holyrood minister

    Neil Gray repeated his criticism of the time it takes for visas to be approved under the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme.

  • EU Council's Charles Michel Meets Zelensky in Kyiv

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed President of the European Council Charles Michel in Kyiv on April 20 for talks on the Russian invasion and Ukraine’s application for EU membership, according to Zelensky’s office.In the hours before the meeting, Michel observed ruins in the war-battered town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv. “Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice,” Michel wrote on Facebook. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful

  • Wimbledon bans players from Russia, Belarus over Ukraine war

    LONDON (AP) — Tennis players from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to play at Wimbledon this year because of the war in Ukraine, the All England Club announced Wednesday. Among the prominent men's players affected by the ban are reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who recently reached No. 1 in the ATP rankings and is currently No. 2, and No. 8 Andrey Rublev. The women's players affected include No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka, who was a Wimbledon semifinalist last year; Victoria Azarenka, a

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Umpire in Blue Jays game missed a shocking number of calls

    Umpire Jeff Nelson called only 68 percent of strikes correctly in Toronto's loss to Oakland.

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.