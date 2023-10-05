Russian attack on village cafe kills at least 51 people in Ukraine

Photograph: AP

The Ukrainian president has accused Russia of “genocidal aggression” after a missile hit a crowded rural cafe, killing at least 51 people including a six-year-old boy.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy said rescuers were searching for survivors at the scene. The attack took place at 1.15pm local time (1115 BST) in the small village of Hroza, in the Kupiansky district of Kharkiv province, in the north-east of the country.

“A demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram. “My condolences to all those who have lost loved ones.”

Writing on Telegram, Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, Ihor Klymenko, said the death toll stood at 51 and that “debris analysis is ongoing”.

Ukrainian forces recaptured the village last year as part of a sweeping counteroffensive in Kharkiv oblast. It is situated more than 25 miles (40km) from the current frontline, where there has been fierce fighting around the town of Kupiansk and in nearby forests.

Video from Hroza showed bodies laid out on the grass and rescue workers picking over a landscape of rubble. The cafe had been completely obliterated.

According to preliminary findings, the Russians targeted the cafe with an Iskander ballistic missile, Klymenko, said. About 60 people were in the cafe at the time, he added.

They had gathered for a memorial lunch, which was being held for a villager who recently died, Klymenko told Ukrainian TV. About one in 10 people in the village of Hroza, which has a population of 500, were killed in the attack.

It was the worst ever single death toll in Kharkiv province, which has been repeatedly bombarded since last year’s full-scale invasion, officials said.

Zelenskiy said the latest strike showed that “Russian terror must be stopped”. “All those who help Russia circumvent sanctions are criminals. Everyone who supports Russia until now supports evil,” he said.

He added: “Russia needs this and similar terrorist attacks for only one thing: to make its genocidal aggression the new norm for the whole world. And I thank every leader, every nation that supports us in protecting life.”

Story continues

Ukraine was talking to European leaders about further boosting the country’s air defences, said Zelenskiy, who is attending an international conference in Spain. “We will answer the terrorists. Absolutely fair. And powerfully,” he said.

Other senior Ukrainian officials expressed outrage. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskiy, called it an “insidious Russian attack that has no military logic”. He said the “whole civilised world” had to defeat “Putin’s evil”, adding: “This is not just a metaphor or figure of speech.”

Kharkiv region. Another insidious Russian attack that had no military logic. A strike on a cafe and a grocery store. About 50 dead, including children.



Social networks will hide these images and call it "sensitive content". The leadership of "X" will probably limit the reach.… pic.twitter.com/mJAjVnOv3y — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) October 5, 2023

Rustem Umerov, Ukraine’s new defence minister, said the attack was “cruel and deliberate”. He said he was discussing with allies “more air defence systems to protect our country from terror”.