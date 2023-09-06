Russian attack on public market in eastern Ukraine kills 16, injures 31

Ukrainian officials said people were still trapped under the rubble Wednesday after a possible Russian rocket strike on a public market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka. Photo by Ukrainian President Press Office

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A possible Russian rocket strike on a public market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka killed 16 people Wednesday.

"As of 16:00, 16 people were killed in the attack by occupiers. A further 31 people were injured, and they are receiving emergency medical care," the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said.

Officials report that people are still trapped under the rubble.

"At least 16 people have been killed by Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. Russian terrorists have attacked a regular market, shops, and a pharmacy, killing innocent people. The number of casualties could rise further," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X Wednesday.

"Anyone in the world who is still dealing with anything Russian simply ignores this reality. Heinous evil. Brazen wickedness. Utter inhumanity. My condolences to everyone who lost a loved one. The Russian evil must be defeated as soon as possible," Zelensky continued.

Security footage posted online shows a blast ripping through part of the market with civilians present.

Ukrainian officials say they have opened an investigation into the attack.

"Under the procedural leadership of the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war," the prosecutor's office wrote on Telegram Wednesday,

The attack in Kostiantynivka comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Kyiv Wednesday to discuss Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive with Ukrainian officials.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs , not only to succeed in the counter-offensive but has what it needs for the long term," Blinken said while meeting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.