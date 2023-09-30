Russian attack hits site in western Ukraine, limited evacuation ordered

(Reuters) - Authorities in the western Ukrainian region of Vinnytsya ordered an evacuation early on Saturday, saying an infrastructure site had been struck in a Russian attack.

"At this time there is no need for a general evacuation, apart from the immediate area around the site of the hit, said Vasyl Polishchuk, head of administration for the town of Kalynivka, according to the town's website.

It did not say what target had been struck or what weapon had been used. Regional Governor Serhiy Borzov had reported the hit on an unspecified infrastructure site, a term Ukrainian officials sometimes use to refer to facilities involved in power generation or other industries.

Earlier reports said drones had been operating in the area.

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and William Mallard)