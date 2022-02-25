Russian army circling Kyiv as west fear Putin could deploy thermobaric bombs

The suburbs of Kyiv have been hit by Russian missiles (AFP via Getty Images)

Heavily armoured Russian troops are seeking to encircle Kyiv, Britain’s chief of military intelligence said on Friday.

The “bulk” of Vladimir Putin’s troops advancing on Kyiv are understood to be now just 50km (around 30 miles) from the Ukrainian capital.

Some have entered northern suburbs of the city, according to local defence sources.

But Ukrainian troops are putting up fierce resistance against the invading forces, particularly in urban areas so far.

Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Sir Jim Hockenhull said: "Russian forces continue to advance on two axes towards Kyiv.

“Their objective is to encircle the capital, to secure control of the population and change the regime.

“Russia continues to conduct strikes across Ukraine.

“Overnight Russia launched a concerted series of strikes on targets in Kyiv, rocket launchers have been employed in Chernihiv and Kharkiv.

“Ukrainian armed forces continue to offer strong resistance focusing on the defence of key cities throughout Ukraine.”

Western officials said Ukrainians were “admirably” fighting for their country and had been able to keep Russian forces at bay in some urban areas.

But they fear that if the Russian army does not meet its invasion timescales as the Ukrainians fight back, Putin will begin to use “indiscriminate violence”.

The Russian president could deploy his devastating thermobaric bombs, launching a barrage of explosive warheads on the opposing army.

Putin and his government have been characterising Kyiv leaders as “Nazis and drug takers” and western officials said they expect “they will be targets for Russian forces”.

It comes as Nato said it will deploy more troops to eastern Europe.

"No one should be fooled by the Russian government’s barrage of lies," the 30 leaders said in a joint statement following a virtual summit chaired by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"We are now making significant additional defensive deployments of forces to the eastern part of the alliance.”