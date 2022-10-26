Russian anti-war group Stop The Wagons attacks Russian railway heading to Belarus

The railway will have to be completely relaid, Stop The Wagons has claimed (Stop The Wagons (STW))

A Russian anti-war group has claimed responsibility for an attack on a critical railway near the Russia-Belarus border.

On Monday, an explosive device damaged the railway near the village of Novozybkovo, approximately 15km from the Russia-Belarus border, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region has announced.

The line is the main rail link between Russia and southern Belarus.

The Russian anti-war group Stop the Wagons (STW) has claimed responsibility for the damage, an update from the British Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday.

This is at least the sixth incident of sabotage against Russian railway infrastructure claimed by STW since June, British Intelligence said.

“This is part of a wider trend of dissident attacks against railways in both Russia and Belarus. The Russian authorities have previously clamped down on STW’s online presence.”

STW said on Telegram: “The results of this small explosive sabotage will have to be eliminated with a complete re-laying of the rails. And that’s great.”

The group disrupts Russian railways to prevent the transport of equipment, fuel, ammunition and other supplies to the war in Ukraine.

It has claimed responsibility for other damaged railways, including an incident in the Amur Oblast on the Trans-Siberian Railway in June.

The Russia military relies heavily on rail transport for transporting forces to Ukraine, but with a network extending to over 33,000km, largely transiting isolated areas, the system is extremely challenging to secure against physical threats.

“Russian leadership will be increasingly concerned that even a small group of citizens has been sufficiently opposed to the conflict to resort to physical sabotage,” the Ministry of Defence said.

In his first day at No10, new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak agreed in a phone call with US President Joe Biden on the importance of supporting Ukraine.

Mr Sunak also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the pair saw the need to continue to pressure the Moscow regime.

“Both he and the Ukrainian people can count on the UK’s continued solidarity and support,” Mr Sunak said on Tuesday.

“We will always stand with Ukraine.”