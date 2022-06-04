Russian air strikes failing ‘to have meaningful impact’ on war but causing ‘widespread destruction’, says UK

Nila Zelinska holds a doll belonging to her granddaughter (AP)

Russian air strikes are failing to “have a meaningful” impact on the war, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has reported in its latest update.

Although Russia has been unable to gain air superiority in the Ukraine, the use of unguided munitions has caused “widepsread destruction” in the Donbas, the MoD said.

Without air superiority, Russian forces have been forced to launch deep air strikes into the country to disrupt Ukrainian troop movements, the ministry reports.

The updated added: “Russia’s inability to suppress or destroy Ukrainian strategic air defence systems in the opening days of the conflict limited its ability to provide tactical air support to ground manoeuvre elements, contributing to the failure to advance on Kyiv.

“ Consequently, Russian air activity has been largely restricted to deep strikes using air and surface launched cruise missiles to disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and supplies.

“These strikes alone however have failed to have a meaningful impact on the conflict and Russian stocks of precision guided missiles are likely to have been significantly depleted as a result.”

Last month, Russian forces redirected efforts to the contested Donbas region after failing to take crucial parts of Ukraine, including the areas surrounding Kyiv.

Due to the use of unguided missiles in the Donbas region, the MoD said there has been substantial collateral and civilian damage.

Despite intense fighting in the Donbas, Ukrainian troops have recaptured a chunk of the city of Severodonetsk, a Ukrainian official claimed.

Serhiy Hayday, governor of Luhansk region, said Ukrainian forces have retaken 20 per cent of the territory although Russian forces are close to capturing all of the Luhansk region.

In order to aid the Ukrainian defensive operation, the US announced it would send long-range missile systems to the state.

“This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances,” Preisdent Joe Biden said in a statement.

The UK has also pledged to send further medium-range rocket systems to Ukraine, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace annoucned during the week.