Russian advance on Kyiv pushed back by ‘fierce Ukrainian resistance’, says UK

(AFP via Getty Images)

A Russian advance on Kyiv has been “repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance,” British defence chiefs said on Monday.

They stressed that “heavy fighting” was continuing north of the Ukrainian capital.

Vladimir Putin’s key aim remains to capture Kyiv and his troops are “likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks,” they added.

In its latest intelligence briefing, the Minstry of Defence said: “Heavy fighting continues north of Kyiv.

“Russian forces advancing on the city from the north-east have stalled.

“Forces advancing from the direction of Hostomel to the north-west have been repulsed by fierce Ukrainian resistance.

“The bulk of Russian forces remain more than 25 kilometres from the centre of the city.”

However, they also added: “Despite the continued lack of progress, Kyiv remains Russia’s primary military objective and they are likely to prioritise attempting to encircle the city over the coming weeks.”

Russian shells hit houses and a shopping district in Kyiv’s Podil district killing at least four people, city authorities said.

The late Sunday attack followed a relative lull over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Ukraine rejected Russian calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol, where residents are besieged with little food, water and power in a humanitarian crisis that is increasing pressure on European leaders to toughen sanctions on Moscow.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said more than 7,000 people were evacuated from cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, more than half from Mariupol.

She said the government planned to send nearly 50 buses there on Monday for more evacuations.

At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 wounded in Ukraine as of midnight on March 19, the UN human rights office said, but it admits the real casualty figure is far higher, with thousands of civilians already believed to have died.

Ten million people have been displaced, including nearly 3.4 million who have fled the country as refugees, the UN refugee agency said.