Russia warns US of ‘unpredictable consequences’ if it sends more weapons to Ukraine

Men walking along a street destroyed by shellings in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday, April 13 (AP)

Russia has warned the US that there will be “unpredictable consequences” if it continues arming Ukraine, according to reports.

They sent diplomatic notes accusing the US and its allies of “adding fuel” to the war as told them to “stop the irresponsible militarisation of Ukraine”, it has been reported.

"We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," the note said, according to the Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the US state department could not confirm any diplomatic correspondent but made clear they would continue to send arms to Ukraine.

The spokesperson said: “What we can confirm is that, along with allies and partners, we are providing Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of security assistance, which our Ukrainian partners are using to extraordinary effect to defend their country against Russia’s unprovoked aggression and horrific acts of violence.”

President Joe Biden on Wednesday approved another $800 million (£612 million) worth of military assistance, including additional helicopters and the first provision of American artillery.

In mid-March, a Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said arms shipments would be targeted.

“We warned the United States that pumping weapons into Ukraine from a number of countries as it has orchestrated isn’t just a dangerous move but an action that turns the respective convoys into legitimate targets,” he said in televised remarks.

On Monday, the Russians said they destroyed four S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers that had been given to Ukraine by an unspecified European country.

Slovakia, a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine, donated just such a system last week but denied it had been destroyed.

On Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defence said long-range missiles were used to hit two Ukrainian ammo depots.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday an unspecified number of additional Javelins are to be delivered by Thursday and the US will complete the delivery of 100 armed Switchblade “kamikaze” drones this week.

The Javelins are among the world’s most effective weapons against tanks and other armored vehicles — and can even take down a low-flying helicopter.