Russia war: 'Ukraine has upper hand in night assaults'

KHERSON, UKRAINE - JUNE 10: A view of flooded streets and houses after the explosion at the Kakhovka hydropower plant unleashed floodwaters in Kherson, Ukraine on June 10, 2023. (Photo by Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Russia is struggling to fend off night attacks due to Ukraine’s use of high-tech gear supplied by the West that is allowing its forces to fight in the dark, according to a think tank.

The US, UK and other allies have given Ukraine night vision goggles and other such equipment. Russia, by contrast, does not routinely issue such gear to its troops.

On Saturday, Kyiv’s forces conducted counteroffensive operations in at least four front-line areas, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

“Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces have tactical advantages in conducting assaults at night due to Western-provided equipment with superior night optics systems,” the Institute for the Study of War said.

Mr Zelensky secured fresh pledges of military aid while meeting with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend.

Communities are facing a fresh water crisis following dam collapse, says MoD

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 11 June 2023.









Macron urges Iran to stop backing Russia in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron urged his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi to “immediately end” Tehran’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which involves supplying Moscow with attack drones, the Elysee said.

Mr Macron in a telephone call underlined the serious “security and humanitarian consequences” of Iran’s drone deliveries “and urged Tehran to immediately end the support it thus gives to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine”, said a statement.

The call came a day after White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Russia was receiving materials from Iran to build a drone factory on its territory that “could be fully operational early next year”.